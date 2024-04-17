What Happens to Norm in Fallout Season 1? Answered

While the first season of Prime Video’s Fallout adaptation ties up a lot of loose ends and tells a very cohesive story that you can enjoy on its own, there are still a few lingering questions by the time you wrap up the finale. If you’re wondering what happens to Norm in Fallout, here’s what you need to know.

Do be warned that this article contains major spoilers for the ending of Fallout season 1.

What Happens to Norm in the Fallout Season 1 Finale

At the end of Fallout episode 7, Norm finally manages to infiltrate the mysterious Vault 31, and he discovers the truth behind the experiments of Vaults 31, 32, and 33. He learns that his father Hank was actually a Vault-Tec employee trusted with the task of leading the three Vaults, while making sure that everything is ready to go for Reclamation Day.

However, Norm also quickly learns that the Dwellers of 32 and 33 were really just members of a breeding pool for the Vault-Tec employees of 31. In addition to that, Vault-Tec were the ones who dropped the bombs and kicked off the Great War in the first place, and it’s an especially big revelation for Norm, who never suspected that his father could be part of such an evil organization.

Before he’s able to leave 31, however, the Brain-on-a-Roomba, AKA Bud Askins, stops him and says that he’s not allowed to return to 32 or 33 now that he knows the truth behind the Vaults. He then recommends that Norm sleeps in Hank’s cryo pod and wait for Reclamation Day. The scene fades out as we see Norm heading towards the pod.

At this point, it’s probably safe to assume that Norm does indeed wait it out by sleeping in the cryo pod. From what we’ve seen of Vault 31, there’s nothing else there besides the pod themselves. Considering that Brain Bud doesn’t need any food, there probably isn’t any food to be found in Vault 31 either, and Norm really has no choice but to wait it out since no one knows he even went to 31.

Who Will Pull Norm Out of Cryo Sleep in Fallout?

That being said, we can probably safely assume that Norm won’t have to wait all that long before someone pulls him out of cryo sleep. Lest you forget, he did use Overseer Betty’s terminal to communicate with Brain Bud, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Fallout season 2 kicks things off with Betty discovering that her terminal has been hacked before going to 31 to see what kind of damage has been done.

We should also not forget that Lucy and Maximus made a pact to meet up at Vault 33 was everything was resolved with the cold fusion. While Lucy has gone off with Ghoul Cooper to hunt down Hank in New Vegas, Maximus is going to become a Knight of the Brotherhood of Steel, and he certainly has the means to look for Vault 33 in hopes of reuniting with Lucy. He may very well be the one to break things wide open in the three Vaults and free Norm from his cryo sleep.

This is all speculation for now of course, but there’s no doubt that this isn’t the last we’ll see of Norm in Fallout.

