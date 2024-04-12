If you like stabbing things at a distance, there’s no better stick with a pointy end than the War Glaive. Unfortunately, actually getting it can be quite an ordeal. Here’s how to get the War Glaive in Fallout 76.

Recommended Videos

How to Find the War Glaive Plans in Fallout 76

There’s no weapon quite like the War Glaive in Fallout 76. With a variety of mods, you can turn it into an elemental scepter that can shock, freeze, or burn your enemies to death. But such a powerful weapon doesn’t come easily.

There are only two ways to get the War Glaive plans in Fallout 76. You can hope you get lucky and have it as a reward for completing a Daily Ops mission or purchase the plans from Minerva.

If you’re hoping to get the War Glaive from the Daily Ops mission, you may find yourself grinding for quite some time. First, for the Glaive to even drop, you’ll need to be level 50. Once you’ve achieved that, you can only get one rare item from Daily Ops each day, and the chance for that rare drop comes from the first competition. But this isn’t account restricted! If you have multiple characters, you can complete the Daily Op on each of them to try your luck again.

Related: All Fallout Games Ranked from Worst to Best

Alternatively, Minerva is your best bet. Minerva is a traveling gold bullion vendor who specializes in rare, late-game plans and recipes. But Minerva can be elusive. She appears on Monday of each week at one of three locations and then leaves on Wednesday. Those locations are Foundation, The Crater, or Fort Atlas, which I’ve marked on the map below.

Image via The Escapist Image via The Escapist Image via The Escapist

Minerva has 24 sets of inventories, which she rotates through. And the War Glaive is part of just three of them. That means that if you catch her at a bad time, you might wait weeks, if not months, for the War Glaive to return to her stocks. And when it returns, you can expect to pay 2,000 bullions.

You can also buy War Glaive mods from Minerva and the other bullion vendor, Regs. Minerva will only sell two mods at a time, but Regs will sell them all at once. Just have that gold ready!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more