There have been a few notable characters from the Star Wars franchise that have been revealed to appear Star Wars Outlaws. However, there is one character that would sit right at home in a game such as Outlaws, and that’s Boba Fett. So, is Boba Fett in Star Wars Outlaws.

Does Boba Fett Appear in Star Wars Outlaws?

There has been no word about whether Boba Fett will appear in Star Wars Outlaws. So, at the time of this writing, the answer is no. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t a chance for him to appear. Boba Fett has had run ins with a few characters that are in Outlaws. Boba has frequently worked for Jabba the Hutt. Not only that, be he once had a run in with Qi’ra when she stole a frozen Han Solo from him.

There is also the fact that Boba Fett is a well-known bounty hunter and was actively working between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi – which is when Outlaws is set. With that in mind, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Boba Fett makes an appearance.

Why Star Wars Outlaws is Perfect for a Boba Fett Cameo

We’ve had many surprising characters reveals so far in Star Wars Outlaws. From Lando Calrissian and Qi’ra to Jabba the Hutt. Outlaws has a key focus on the criminal underworld of Star Wars. Which makes it the perfect Star Wars game for Boba Fett to make an appearance. Either a brief cameo in Jabba the Hutt’s court, or partnering with the main character, Kay Vess, on a mission. He could even show up in a battle against Kay Vess if she gets a bounty on her head. Considering that he’s a bounty hunter, he likely won’t have the same role as Lando if he does show up.

If Boba Fett does appear in Outlaws, then it wouldn’t be the first video game in recent memory that he’s had a surprise cameo in. In 2023, Boba Fett appeared in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. In which he briefly showed up to help Cal Kestis at the end of the bounty hunter storyline. It would be an amazing for Boba Fett to appear in Outlaws. Whether that’s teaming up with Kay Vess or going up against her. Or just appearing in a scene with Jabba the Hutt. It would certainly be a missed opportunity for Boba Fett to not be in Star Wars Outlaws.

Star Wars Outlaws arrives on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC on August 30, 2024.

