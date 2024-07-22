The 7 Best Bounty Hunters in Star Wars

Star Wars is full of amazing and unique characters, from Jedi and Sith to senators and scoundrels. The series is also home to a wide range of incredible bounty hunters. With that in mind, here’s our list of the best bounty hunters in the Star Wars universe.

The Best Bounty Hunters in Star Wars

7. Fennec Shand

A relatively new bounty hunter to the Star Wars franchise, Fennec Shand was first introduced in Season 1 of The Mandalorian. She isn’t as ruthless as some bounty hunters, and at times, the softer side of her personality comes through, making her a nice change of pace.

For instance, in The Bad Batch, she was much kinder to Omega than Cad Bane was. She also took on a bounty to protect Omega from anyone who tried to capture her. Fennec shows that not all bounty hunters are nefarious criminals from the get-go – that some of them take on bounties that will lead to protecting others from harm.

6. Jango Fett

Jango Fett is most well-known for being the genetic template for the Republic’s Clone Army, leaving a huge legacy within the Star Wars galaxy. But he was also a notorious bounty hunter and worked with the likes of Aurra Sing, Bossk, and Zam Wessel.

The Mandalorian was a fearless man and even took on bounties from Sith Lords. However, despite being a notorious bounty hunter, there was one thing that he treasured over his work: his son, Boba Fett. Although Boba was a clone of Jango, that didn’t matter to him. Unfortunately, this fearless hunter met his demise at the end of Mace Windu’s lightsaber.

5. Asajj Ventress

Asajj Ventress wasn’t always a bounty hunter. Before earning money by committing crimes, she was the apprentice of Count Dooku and a Nightsister. That is until her master abandoned her at the request of his master, Darth Sidious.

Ventress is a unique bounty hunter as she uses the Force to her advantage. As Dooku’s Sith apprentice, she was cruel, brutal, and filled with anger, but as a bounty hunter, she let go of her anger. In fact, Ventress is shown to have a friendlier and softer side, as is seen in The Bad Batch when she tests to see if Omega is Force-sensitive.

4. Aurra Sing

Aurra Sing is quite possibly one of the most ruthless bounty hunters in Star Wars. She has no fear and will take on any bounty that pays her, even if it means killing a senator. At some point during the Clone Wars, she teamed up with a young Boba Fett to help him take revenge on Mace Windu for killing Jango Fett. Those few episodes in The Clone Wars were quite chilling to watch and included iconic moments like Aurra killing Commander Ponds in cold blood and abandoning Boba Fett when he needed her most.

An interesting detail about Sing is that she is a Force-sensitive individual and was once a member of the Jedi Order. However, many of her fellow bounty hunters don’t believe her when she tells them of her past.

3. Din Djarin

Another relatively new bounty hunter who has become quite a well-known figure in the Star Wars franchise, Din Djarin is the adopted father of Grogu, and he’s a fascinating bounty hunter. He went from a hunter who would do anything to accomplish his mission to a protective father.

Djarin is part of a group of Mandalorians who have one important rule: never take their helmets off in front of another person. However, in a bittersweet scene, Djarin broke this rule for Grogu. That moment proves that, despite all the killing he’s done, Djarin is compassionate and loyal.

2. Cad Bane

Cad Bane is easily one of the most efficient and ruthless bounty hunters in Star Wars. He rarely fails his mission, and he has no problem going up against powerful adversaries such as the Jedi. What makes him one of the best and most daunting bounty hunters is that he has no quarrels with going as far as kidnapping children for his employers.

In both The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch, he kidnapped innocent children from their families and gave them to the Sith or the Empire. Despite knowing that his employers had nefarious intentions, the reward was all he was worried about.

1. Boba Fett

A list of best bounty hunters in Star Wars can’t be complete without Boba Fett. Without a doubt, he’s the most recognizable bounty hunter in the Star Wars franchise. Boba first appeared in The Empire Strikes Back and has gone on to appear in various forms of Star Wars media. He even received his own TV show, The Book of Boba Fett, in which he became the daimyo of Mos Espa on Tatooine. He ruled with respect but wasn’t afraid to show off his bounty-hunting skills to protect his throne.

Boba is a complete badass, and Star Wars has shown that time and time again, from hunting down those responsible for the death of his Tusken Raider friends to his silent but intimidating presence in the original trilogy. He also has one of the best quotes in Star Wars history: “I’m a simple man making my way through the galaxy, like my father before me.”

And those are the 7 best bounty hunters in Star Wars.

The entire Star Wars franchise is streaming on Disney+.

