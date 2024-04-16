How Is Asajj Ventress Still Alive in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, Episode 9, “The Harbinger,” features a guest appearance by Asajj Ventress – a character who’s supposed to be dead! So, how is Ventress still alive in The Bad Batch Season 3?

Does Asajj Ventress Die in Star Wars Canon?

Yes – or at least, she appears to die. In 2015 novel Star Wars: Dark Disciple, Ventress cops a seemingly lethal blast of Force Lightning courtesy of her former master, Count Dooku. The book’s remaining pages offer little evidence that Ventress secretly survived. Heck, Ventress’ lover, Quinlan Vos, and one-time enemy, Obi-Wan Kenobi, hold a funeral for her – complete with a burial – on her homeworld, Dathomir! Admittedly, some Nightsister-y mystical stuff goes down after Ventress is laid to rest, but it implies that the reformed baddie’s spirit is moving on, not sticking around. And all this happens in 19 BBY – roughly a year before The Bad Batch Season 3.

So, what gives? Nobody really knows – not even the folks in charge of the official Star Wars databank. There, Asajj Ventress’ bio glosses over her apparent resurrection, simply stating that Dark Disciple “wasn’t the end of Asajj’s story.” Similarly, Bad Batch executive producer and supervising director Brad Rau insisted in a January 2024 interview that “any new storytelling with Ventress will align with the events of Star Wars: Dark Disciple” – but never actually said how. This is reflected in “The Harbinger” itself, which offers no real clues regarding Ventress’ surprise comeback. That said, executive producer and head writer Jennifer Corbett has since confirmed that the Bad Batch creative team has figured out the specifics of Ventress’ return and will share them – eventually.

The Bad Batch’s Head Writer Teases Asajj Ventress’ Untold Story

Corbett addressed the mystery surrounding Asajj Ventress in a March 2024 interview. “We had several discussions about the book and how [Ventress’] story could continue,” the head writer said. “How she survived will be revealed in future content, but for this story, we were thrilled to include her and explore her unique connection to, and compassion for, Omega.”

When and how fans will get to see this gap in Star Wars canon filled is still unclear. The Bad Batch Season 3 only has three episodes left before it wraps up for good. As such, it’s unlikely the Disney+ show will devote any of its remaining screentime to Ventress’ past. Instead, this material will presumably turn up in another Star Wars series, or even in a licensed novel or comic book.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Wednesdays.

