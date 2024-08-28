Teen Mom: Are Amber and Gary Still Together? Answered

Amber Portwood has been an MTV icon for well over a decade. She first appeared in 16 and Pregnant before transitioning to Teen Mom. However, her love life has always been tumultuous. So, are Teen Mom‘s Amber and Gary still together?

Recommended Videos

Teen Mom: Gary and Amber’s Relationship, Explained

The first thing to establish is which Gary Amber is currently involved with. Of course, when she was on 16 and Pregnant, she was with the father of her daughter, Leah, Gary Shirley. However, things didn’t work out between the two, with Amber being granted full custody of their daughter after breaking off her engagement to Gary. She has dated a couple of other guys after Gary, but her most recent relationship is also with a guy named Gary. Unfortunately, things aren’t going well.

In 2024, Amber and Gary Wyat got engaged, with the reality star looking to start a new chapter in her life. However, things took a strange turn in the summer, as Amber reported her fiance missing after what she described as an “emotional conversation.” There was a manhunt for Wyat, but he eventually turned up safe and sound. The same could not be said for his relationship, though.

Related: My Big Fat Fabulous Life: Are Hunter and Karen Still Together? Answered

“Amber took off the engagement ring and it’s the best thing,” an insider told US following Wyat’s return. “She is sad and she cares about him, but she is willing to see that he is not the right guy for her. She wants to be with someone who accepts her fully.”

It appears that issues with Wyat’s family were the cause of some of the turmoil, leading Amber to want to make a change. “Gary’s family was looking her up online and looking at her past and not everything they saw online was true,” the insider added. “And it was hard for Amber because she’s been trying so hard to move past it and move forward.”

And that’s whether Teen Mom’s Amber and Gary are still together.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy