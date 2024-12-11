What Happened To Dog the Bounty Hunter?

Dog the Bounty Hunter was one of the wildest Reality TV Shows of the 2000s. The series followed Duane “Dog” Chapman as he chased after and caught fugitives across the United States. His A&E series ended back in 2012. Here’s what he’s up to now.

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Wife and Family, Explained

Fans will likely remember Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wife “Beth” Chapman, whose full name was Alice Elizabeth Chapman. Like her husband Duane, Beth was also a bounty hunter. She starred alongside Dog in their iconic A&E series, as well as appearing in several sequel and spinoff shows. However, Beth passed away due to complications from throat and lung cancer in Honolulu, Hawaii back in 2019.

Since the tragic passing of his wife, Dog has found love once again. In 2021, he married Francie Frane. Per People, the pair met while they were both grieving their spouses and formed an instant connection. Their first date was at church – Francie’s idea – and the pair have had faith as a central aspect of their relationship since they got together. Francie is very involved with his career, having appeared with him at conventions like Comic Con and even joining him on bounty hunts.

Dog the Bounty Hunter has a large family, with 13 children from six different partnerships. His first child was born in 1972 and his youngest in 2001.

Has Dog the Bounty Hunter Done Other Reality Shows?

Dog has starred in several series since the finale of his iconic series. From 2013-2015, he and Beth starred in a show called Dog And Beth: On The Hunt for CMT (Country Music Television). His final bounty hunting series was called Dog’s Most Wanted and ran for just one season in 2019. It included an episode titled “Farewell to a Queen,” which served as an in-memoriam to the late Beth Chapman.

What Does Duane Chapman Do Now?

Dog is still around and active as a public figure and on social media. He seems focused on spreading his own story of his troubled past and how faith saved him to help others get onto the path he’s taken. He speaks on his life journey in his book Nine Lives and Counting. He’s used his platform to do charity work, starting the D.O.G. Foundation with his wife Francie to help victims of trafficking.

Unsurprisingly, Dog the Bounty Hunter has also been active politically. He has publicly offered his bounty hunting services to Donald Trump, saying that he would “deport, export, and yee-haw” (whatever that means) immigrants in an interview with Fox News host Jimmy Failla.

And that’s what happened to Dog the Bounty Hunter.

Dog the Bounty Hunter is available to stream on A&E.

