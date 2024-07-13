Star Wars Outlaws is an open-world game developed by Ubisoft’s Massive Entertainment and is set during the Original Trilogy of Star Wars. The Original Trilogy is full of beloved characters, with Lando Calrissian being one of them. So, is Lando Calrissian in Star Wars Outlaws?

Does Lando Calrissian Appear in Star Wars Outlaws?

Yes, Lando Calrissian does appear in Star Wars Outlaws. In an official trailer for Star Wars Outlaws, Lando was briefly seen playing a game of Sabacc. It isn’t much of a surprise to see familiar faces in Outlaws. Especially with the game being set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, which is a prominent and well-known era in Star Wars.

Lando Calrissian has appeared in various Star Wars media throughout the years. And given his status as an iconic rogue scoundrel, Outlaws certainly seems to be the perfect game for him to next appear in.

With Lando’s confirmed appearance, there could be more familiar faces appearing in Outlaws as well. We already know that Han Solo will make a brief cameo (albeit frozen in Carbonite). We’ve also seen Jabba the Hutt in various trailers for Outlaws, as well as Qi’ra from Solo: A Star Wars Story. It’s also confirmed that Bib Fortuna and Salacious B. Crumb will appear alongside Jabba the Hutt. Considering that Jabba the Hutt has been seen in several trailers, there could be the possibility that Boba Fett will make an appearance. Especially since Boba Fett frequently worked for Jabba the Hutt.

What is Lando Calrissian’s Role in Star Wars Outlaws?

The extent of Lando Calrissian’s role in Star Wars Outlaws is uncertain at the time of this writing. However, it was revealed that in Outlaws, there are certain characters that teach Kay Vess unique skills, and Lando is apparently one of them. But considering that in the trailer we see Lando playing a game of Sabacc, there is also a possibility that Lando’s role involves the card-based minigame.

Like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s Queens Blood and The Witcher 3’s Gwent, there could be various characters dotted throughout Outlaws looking to play a game of Sabacc with Kay Vess. As it’s not uncommon for characters in games to have multiple roles, it’s very well possible that Lando will take on the role of both Sabacc challenger and teacher. But whether Lando will have a bigger role is unsure. It would be interesting if he does, but he probably won’t.

Star Wars Outlaws arrives on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC on August 30, 2024.

