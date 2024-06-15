Who is Jedi Master Sol in Star Wars: The Acolyte?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Star Wars: The Acolyte.

The Disney + series Star Wars: The Acolyte is set during the High Republic and introduces a vast array of new characters to the Star Wars franchise. Jedi Master Sol is amongst these new characters, but who exactly is Jedi Master Sol?

Jedi Master Sol in Star Wars: The Acolyte, Explained

Sol is a Jedi Master who lived during the High Republic era of Star Wars and is portrayed by South Korean actor, Lee Jung-jae. Considering he is a new character within the franchise, not much is known about him. However, we do know that Sol joined the Jedi Order and became a youngling when he was 4 years old and that he has had at least two padawans that we know of. His former padawan is Varosha Aniseya (known as Osha), and his current padawan in Star Wars: The Acolyte is Jecki Lon. He also, just like Jedi Master Yoda in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, helps train the Jedi younglings.

Sol wields a single-bladed blue lightsaber and wears a traditional High Republic Jedi robe. He is described as a highly-respected Jedi Master and a calm and compassionate Jedi who experiences intense emotions. We see his compassion throughout The Acolyte with Osha and her sister Mae. He believes Osha when she pleads innocent to the murder of Jedi Master Indara, and he shows compassion to Mae when she tries to escape arrest for Indara’s murder. Although Mae is the Jedi killer in The Acolyte, Sol still seems to believe that there is some good within her.

Sol and Osha in Star Wars: The Acolyte

In The Acolyte, Osha was Sol’s first padawan (that we know of). Osha became his padawan when she was a child after he saved her from her burning home. However, by Jedi standards, just like Anakin Skywalker, Osha was too old to be a Jedi youngling. It’s unclear how Sol convinced the Jedi Council to let him train her since the Jedi are very reluctant to train children past a certain age. But during The Acolyte episode “Destiny”, we see how Sol met Osha and how she became his first padawan.

Osha had always longed to leave her home, and when Sol arrived alongside the Jedi, she was convinced to join them. While Osha was being tested, the two formed a bond, and that bond strengthened even further when Sol rescued her from the fire. Sol trained Osha for many years until she chose to leave the Order.

