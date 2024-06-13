Who Does Lee Jung-jae Play in Star Wars: The Acolyte?

Lee Jung-jae is one of the lead cast members in the new Disney+ series, Star Wars: The Acolyte. Jung-jae is well known for his role in Netflix’s hit show, Squid Game, but who does he play in Star Wars: The Acolyte?

Who Lee Jung-jae Plays in Star Wars: The Acolyte, Explained

Lee Jung-jae portrays Jedi Master Sol in Star Wars: The Acolyte. He is a Jedi who lived during the High Republic era of Star Wars and the master of two padawans, Varosha Aniseya (also known as Osha) and Jecki Lon, who is half Human and half Theelin. Sol’s official Star Wars databank entry describes him as “a wise and highly respected Jedi,” as well as a compassionate man with intense emotions. He wields the classic blue lightsaber that many other Jedi have used in the franchise, such as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker.

In a promo video for The Acolyte titled “Sol of the Jedi,” showrunner Leslye Headland described how she chose the person to play Sol, and it all came down to Netflix’s Squid Game. In the video, Headland says, “I was writing the character of Sol when Squid Game came out. I said, that’s Sol.” It appears that if Squid Game never happened or lifted off, we wouldn’t have the Sol we have today. Headland also praises Lee Jung-jae’s impressive acting when it comes to his portrayal of Sol. “Lee Jung-jae has run the gamut of every single emotion,” she said. It seems as if we might get quite an emotional ride with Sol.

Lee Jung-jae’s Love for Jedi Master Sol & Star Wars: The Acolyte

For most actors who land a role in the Star Wars franchise, it is a dream come true, and that’s certainly the case for Jung-jae. In fact, in the promo video for Sol. “Sol of the Jedi,” Jung-jae says. “Honestly, I still can’t believe I played a part in Star Wars. I’m still trying to be cool about it.”

In a RadioTimes interview in June 2024, Jung-jae said that he wanted there to be a connection between Sol and other Jedi Masters that have existed in Star Wars so that he could respect the films and other forms of Star Wars media that came before The Acolyte. That comes through in how the character handles Osha and her situation. When asked about the twins Osha and Mae, Jung-jae said that Sol feels a lot of guilt over what happened to the two girls, and “because of this guilt, he’s going through a lot of inner turmoil.”

And that’s who Lee Jung-Jae plays in Star Wars: The Acolyte.

The Acolyte Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Tuesdays.

