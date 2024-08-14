Is Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’s Orson Krennic in Andor Season 2?

While Rogue One: A Star Wars Story spinoff Andor is relatively light on legacy heroes and villains, that looks set to change in the Disney+ show’s second season. But are reports that Rogue One‘s Director Orson Krennic will appear in Andor Season 2 true?

Is Orson Krennic in Andor Season 2?

Yes, Orson Krennic is locked in for Andor Season 2. Better still, Rogue One star Ben Mendelsohn will reprise the role. Director Alonso Ruizpalacios accidentally leaked Mendelsohn’s casting in a June 2024 episode of The Playlist and Lucasfilm made the news official at Disney’s D23 Expo two months later. It’s currently unclear how big a part Krennic will play in proceedings. However, we can make an educated guess as to why he’s on the scene this time around. Andor Season 1’s post-credits scene revealed that Project Stardust – otherwise known as the Death Star – is edging closer to completion. Given Krennic’s role as one of the project’s leaders, it makes sense that he’ll be there to shepherd it over the finish line in Andor Season 2.

Krennic ramping up construction on the Death Star also tracks with Andor leading man Diego Luna’s description of the show’s second (and final) season. Luna, who plays Cassian Andor, hinted that the Death Star’s rapidly approaching go-live date will drive Andor‘s remaining episodes. “[I]n this season, the stakes are greater,” he said at the D23 presentation (per Entertainment Weekly). “The enemy is more organized, and the clock is ticking. As the Imperial threat grows and the lines have become more dangerous, Cassian is fueled by a sense of high purpose: to fight for freedom and a better tomorrow.”

Wait, Didn’t Orson Krennic Die in Rogue One?

He sure did! Krennic died along with everyone else on Scarif after the planet took a direct hit from the Death Star’s superlaser. But that hasn’t happened yet in Andor Season 2. Remember: the Disney+ series is a Rogue One prequel, so Krennic is still alive and kicking at this point in the Star Wars timeline. He’ll only have days (weeks, tops) left by the time Season 2 wraps up, though.

Incidentally, Star Wars‘ non-linear approach to storytelling also facilitated Krennic’s other major non-Rogue One appearance, in The Bad Batch Season 2, Episode 15, “The Summit.” Here, Orson is a commander (not director), as “The Summit” takes place nearly two decades before Rogue One. But despite his more junior rank, Krennic is still the Empire’s go-to guy on all things Project Stardust!

Andor Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+. Season 2 does not yet have a release date.

