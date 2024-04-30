Andor‘s first 12-episode season wrapped up with Cassian Andor’s story only half-finished – leaving Star Wars fans desperate for the rest. So, when does Andor Season 2 come out?

When Does Andor Season 2 Premiere on Disney+?

Lucasfilm and Disney+ are yet to officially announce Andor Season 2’s release date. Showrunner Tony Gilroy previously indicated that the show’s second 12-episode season would arrive in August 2024, however, the 2023 WGA and SAG strikes ultimately derailed this scheduling. Since then, Gizmodo cited a source close to the production who claimed that Lucasfilm and Disney+ are now targeting a 2025 debut for Andor Season 2. That said, Gizmodo’s source didn’t rule out the possibility of Andor returning to screens earlier, although they noted Disney+’s existing slate of Star Wars programming for 2024 left little room for yet another show.

Besides, Andor Season 2 may not be ready in time for a 2024 slot. Principal photography only wrapped in February 2024, and Gilroy has already shot down suggestions Andor‘s next batch of episodes will whizz through post-production. “The only place you can accelerate the processes is in post,” he told Collider in November 2022. “And the only way you can accelerate in post is with money, and money is tight… Rogue One proved, if you throw money at it, you can do post really, really fast. It’s just very, very, very expensive.” As such, we shouldn’t expect to see Andor Season 2 until 2025.

Andor Showrunner Teases Season 2’s Story

Fortunately, Andor Season 2 will be worth the wait, if Gilroy’s comments over the past couple of years are anything to go by. Notably, the showrunner has promised a compelling character arc for Cassian Andor, evolving him beyond his current freedom fighter status. “Cassian’s commitment to the cause is not in doubt. If [Season 1] was about him becoming a revolutionary, then the second half is about him becoming a leader,” said Gilroy in a November 2022 Polygon interview.

Gilroy has also talked up Andor Season 2’s narrative overlap with 2016 spinoff movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. “When we come back, it’ll be literally like a Friday, Saturday, and Sunday,” Gilroy told Deadline in June 2023. “And then, we’ll jump a year, and then it’ll be, like, four or five days, and then we’ll jump a year, and then there’ll be another four or five days, and then we jump a year, and be another four or five days. Our last block is the last three days before Rogue One. So, the last shot will be walking into Rogue One. So, you can imagine that we have to do a lot of interlacing at the end, with the [Star Wars] calendar.”

Andor Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+. Season 2 does not yet have a release date.

