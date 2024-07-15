House of the Dragon: Why Does Mysaria Send a Spy to King’s Landing in Season 2, Episode 5?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 5, “Regent.”

Recommended Videos

Early in House of the Dragon Season 2’s latest episode, “Regent,” Mysaria dispatches one of her agents to the heart of the Green Targaryen camp on a clandestine mission. It’s all very hush-hush – so, why does Mysaria send a spy to King’s Landing in Episode 5?

Related: House of the Dragon: Is Aegon Targaryen Alive?

Why Mysaria Sends a Spy to King’s Landing, Explained

The key to understanding why Mysaria sends a spy to King’s Landing lies in the scene between her and Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen immediately before. Here, Rhaenyra’s unofficial Mistress of Whisperers relays the mood among the city’s smallfolk – and it’s not good. Ser Criston Cole’s decision to parade the head of Princess Rhaenys Targaryen’s dragon, Meleys, has backfired; the locals see it as a bad omen. Mysaria then suggests that Rhaenyra and the Black Targaryen camp capitalize on the growing unrest in King’s Landing to foster an all-out uprising. “There is more than one way to fight a war,” the White Worm observes.

Related: House of the Dragon: Queen Rhaenyra and Lady Jeyne Arryn’s Relationship, Explained

That’s why Mysaria orders one of Rhaenyra’s maids, Elinda, to sneak into King’s Landing: to sow the seeds of rebellion. None of this is explicitly spelled out on screen. We don’t see Mysaria or Rhaenyra briefing the maid. Instead, most of the maid’s screentime is devoted to her departing for King’s Landing and convincing a guard who knows Mysaria to let her in when she arrives. But thanks to Mysaria’s conversation with Rhaenyra, it’s safe to assume that the maid-turned-spy has two objectives. One: Spread rumors that King Aegon II Targaryen’s rule is faltering. Two: Report back on the vibe in King’s Landing, so that Rhaenyra and Mysaria can map out their next move.

Does Mysaria’s Plan for King’s Landing Work in the Book?

Potential spoilers for upcoming House of the Dragon episodes are incoming – you’ve been warned! So, technically, Mysaria’s plan doesn’t exist in House of the Dragon‘s source text, Fire & Blood. While the White Worm fulfills the same espionage-y role in Rhaenyra’s court in the book, we don’t get a blow-by-blow account of all her dealings.

Related: House of the Dragon: What Is Rhaenyra and Jacaerys’ Plan for the Dragonseeds?

That said, Fire & Blood does describe the smallfolk of King’s Landing starting to chafe under Aegon’s rule (and that of his brother, Prince Aemond). It never boils over into outright anarchy, but the people embrace Rhaenyra when she takes the city – early on, at least. Ironically, in Fire & Blood, it’s Rhaenyra whose reign is ultimately upended by rioting in the streets of King’s Landing!

House of the Dragon Season 2 is currently airing on HBO and Max, with new episodes dropping Sundays.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy