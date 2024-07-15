House of the Dragon: Is Aemond Targaryen King Now?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 5.

With King Aegon II Targaryen out of action, Prince Aemond steps up to rule in his stead in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 5. So, does this mean Aemond is king of the Seven Kingdoms now?

Did Aemond Replace Aegon II as King in House of the Dragon?

No, Prince Aemond Targaryen doesn’t become the king in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 5. Even though Aemond’s next in line to the Iron Throne, Aegon is still alive. As such, the laws of Westeros decree that no one – not even Aemond – can be crowned as Aegon’s successor. So, if Aemond’s not king, then what is he? He’s Prince Regent and Protector of the Realm. What does that mean? Essentially, he has all the powers and responsibilities of a monarch, without actually being one. We’ve already seen several characters fulfill this role in wider Game of Thrones continuity.

Ned Stark served as Lord Regent and Protector of the Realm in Game of Thrones Season 1. After Ned (literally) lost his head, Cersei Lannister replaced him, as Queen Regent. Tywin Lannister serves as Protector of the Realm in Season 4. His brother, Kevan, takes over in Season 5 following Tywin’s murder. Finally, Alicent Hightower acts as an unofficial Queen Regent in House of the Dragon Season 1, Episodes 8 and 9, with support from her father (and Hand of the King) Ser Otto Hightower.

Does Aemond Targaryen Want the Iron Throne?

So, we know Aemond Targaryen isn’t king yet – but does he even want the job? Actor Ewan Mitchell isn’t so sure. Mitchell teased the one-eyed warrior’s murky motivations in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “You don’t necessarily know what is going on behind Aemond’s eye,” he said. “You don’t know what he’s thinking, but you do know that he is thinking. He’s a very calculative person. He’s not just your one-dimensional black cat and mindless sociopath kind of character. He is thinking at all times. You see that in the first four episodes – in so much of them he operates from the peripheries. But, does he even want the throne? [Shrugs].”

Mitchell added that Aemond taking out Aegon in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 4 has more to do with his low opinion of his brother than him wanting the crown for himself. “[Aemond] feels that Aegon lacks the perseverance to be king,” he explained. “Aegon says it himself: He has no wish to rule. Whereas Aemond, he’s been studying with the masters. He’s been training with the sword, so he very much feels like he would make a worthier king, whether or not that’s what Aemond wants.”

House of the Dragon Season 2 is currently airing on HBO and Max, with new episodes dropping Sundays.

