House of the Dragon: Queen Rhaenyra and Lady Jeyne Arryn’s Relationship, Explained

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 5.

House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 5 marks the debut of Lady Jeyne Arryn – an important supporting character only mentioned in earlier installments. So, who is Jeyne Arryn, and what’s her relationship to Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen?

How are Rhaenyra and Jeyne Arryn Related?

Lady Jeyne Arryn is Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen’s cousin on her mother’s side. We’re told this on at least two occasions in House of the Dragon‘s run to date, in Season 1, Episode 10, and Season 2, Episode 3. The upshot of this – for the Black Targaryen camp, at least – is that Jeyne Arryn has sided with Rhaenyra in Season 2’s Dance of the Dragons civil war.

However, Jeyne’s loyalty comes with strings attached. She only raised her banner in Rhaenyra’s favor after the queen promised she’d send a dragon to patrol Jeyne’s region, the Vale. And Rhaenyra has obliged – kinda. The junior Targaryen contingent she sends to stay with Lady Jeyne for their protection includes two (very) young dragons. So, Rhaenyra has technically honored her word, even if the winged beasties and their riders aren’t of much use to Jeyne yet.

None of this is lost on Jeyne, who’s a shrewd operator. Indeed, she makes it clear she’s pretty miffed with Rhaenyra during a conversation with Lady Rhaena Targaryen in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 5. “I’ve hunting hounds that are more fearsome,” Jeyne scoffs, after Rhaena tries talking up the l’il dragons. Still, she doesn’t renege on her deal with Rhaenyra, despite her concerns that House Arryn’s legendarily impregnable stronghold, the Eyrie, is vulnerable to Green dragon attacks.

What Do We Know About Jeyne Arryn From the Book?

House of the Dragon‘ source text, Fire & Blood, includes additional backstory about Lady Jeyne Arryn not yet mentioned in the show. For example, the book establishes that Jeyne became head of House Arryn and Lady of the Eyrie (among other titles) at just three years old. She also withstood multiple attempts to oust her in favor of a male member of House Arryn (classic Westeros).

Fire & Blood sheds more light on Jeyne-centric House of the Dragon plot threads, as well. Notably, it covers the meeting between Jeyne and Prince Daemon Targaryen that happens off-screen between Season 1, Episodes 5 and 6. While the show never explicitly states how Jeyne responded to Daemon’s petition for control over Runestone, the book reveals she sent him packing!

House of the Dragon Season 2 is currently airing on HBO and Max, with new episodes dropping Sundays.

