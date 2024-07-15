House of the Dragon: Who Rides Silverwing?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 5, “Regent.” It also includes potential spoilers for future installments of the series.

When House of the Dragon Season 2’s newest installment, “Regent,” wraps up, the Black Targaryen camp has plans to get more dragons in the air – including Silverwing. So, who rides Silverwing?

Silverwing’s Dragon Rider in House of the Dragon, Explained

Silverwing doesn’t currently have a dragon rider. Her last rider was Queen Alysanne Targaryen, and since Alysanne’s death, Silverwing’s been chilling out with her mate, Vermithor, in their lair on Dragonstone. However, thanks to House of the Dragon‘s source text, Fire & Blood, we already know who Silverwing’s next rider will be: Ulf White. While Ulf’s claim of being Viserys I and Daemon Targaryen’s half-brother in Season 2, Episode 3 remains unproven, according to the book, he really is a dragonseed. He proves this when he successfully bonds with Silverwing.

Ulf’s stint as Silverwing’s rider doesn’t last long, however. All told, they’re only bonded for about a year (if not less). That said, Ulf and Silverwing have plenty of memorable exploits during their short time together. Notably, they fight in the legendary Battle of the Gullet alongside Ulf’s fellow Black Targaryen dragonseed recruits and their mounts. Ulf and Silverwing also take part in the First Battle of Tumbleton, during which Ulf and Hugh Hammer infamously switch sides. Ulf’s betrayal ultimately gets him killed, after which Silverwing roams riderless around Westeros. No one ever bonds with her again, and she’s one of the few dragons to survive House of the Dragon‘s civil war.

Has Silverwing Appeared in House of the Dragon Yet?

Nope, unless you count a dragon that looks a lot like Silverwing in House of the Dragon Season 2’s animated tapestry credits sequence (and we don’t). It’s unclear whether we’ll see her in the second season’s three remaining episodes, either. There’s technically enough runtime for Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen and Prince Jacaerys Velaryon to track down Ulf and have him bond with Silverwing, but it’ll be tight. And even if this does happen in Season 2, that doesn’t mean Silverwing will do any fighting.

It all hinges on whether the Battle of the Gullet goes down in House of the Dragon Season 2. Should that happen – and traditionally, the franchise drops a big action set piece in the second or third-last entry of each season – Ulf will presumably saddle up on Silverwing by Episode 6’s conclusion. That seems a tad rushed, although it’s not necessarily impossible. Even so, we’re banking on showrunner Ryan Condal holding back the Battle of the Gullet (and Silverwing’s debut) for House of the Dragon Season 3.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is currently airing on HBO and Max, with new episodes dropping Sundays.

