House of the Dragon: Why Isn’t Nettles in Season 2?

House of the Dragon‘s second season ramps up its dragonseed subplot in its latest installment, “Regent,” however, we still haven’t met one of the storyline’s major players: Nettles. So, why isn’t Nettles in House of the Dragon Season 2 yet?

Why Nettles Isn’t in House of the Dragon Season 2, Explained

House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 5, “Regent,” ends with Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen and Prince Jacaerys Velaryon planning to find and enlist illegitimate Targaryen dragonriders (or dragonseeds). This lines up with the show’s source text, Fire & Blood, in which the Black Targaryen camp mounts a similar recruitment drive.

What’s more, we’ve already met several of the dragonseeds listed in the book in Season 2. Ulf White is one of them, as are Alyn and Addam of Hull, and blacksmith Hugh Hammer. But there’s still no sign of Nettles, despite her prominent role in Fire & Blood. Not only does Nettles (along with her dragon, Sheepstealer) fight in the legendary Battle of the Gullet, but she also strikes up a romance with Rhaenyra’s husband, Prince Daemon Targaryen!

Clearly, Nettles is a big deal. So, why isn’t she in House of the Dragon Season 2? Series co-creator and showrunner Ryan Condal has avoided answering this question in several interviews, including a recent session with Variety. “With that character, I’m not ready to comment yet on anything that hasn’t been established in the show just yet,” he said.

By contrast, Condal was far more transparent about another “missing” character, Prince Daeron Targaryen. Condal confirmed that Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower’s youngest child will appear at some point down the line – assurances he wouldn’t offer regarding Nettles. Is this reluctance a sign that Condal and his team have cut one of Fire & Blood‘s most popular dragon riders? We can’t say for certain (but don’t rule it out).

Has House of the Dragon Cut Nettles Entirely?

As noted above, we don’t know what Condal has planned (if anything) for Nettles. He could simply be holding her back for House of the Dragon Season 3 or could have cut her from the show altogether. It certainly wouldn’t be the first time the wider Game of Thrones franchise has streamlined the A Song of Ice and Fire books’ sprawling cast.

Both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon have scrapped numerous supporting characters, including some who play a major part in the books’ narrative. In such instances, the axed characters’ arcs were transferred to other, more essential players (such as Sansa Stark subbing in for Jeyne Poole in Game of Thrones Season 5).

Many fans speculate that Nettles will receive the same treatment in House of the Dragon, with another, previously established character, Lady Rhaena Targaryen, filling her role. This is just a theory, however, and there’s no word yet that Condal has written Nettles out of the show.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is currently airing on HBO and Max, with new episodes dropping Sundays.

