House of the Dragon: Who Rides Sheepstealer the Wild Dragon in Season 2?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 6. It also includes potential spoilers for future installments in the series.

House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 6 teases the debut of a new, wild dragon: Sheepstealer. So, who will ride Sheepstealer when he finally arrives in House of the Dragon Season 2?

Sheepstealer’s Dragon Rider in House of the Dragon Season 2, Explained

House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 6 isn’t the first time the show has referenced Sheepstealer. The as-yet-unclaimed beastie gets an indirect shoutout in Season 1’s finale; he’s one of three wild dragons Prince Daemon Targaryen reveals have a nest on Dragonstone. But the second season’s sixth installment represents House of the Dragon‘s first real Sheepstealer set-up. Admittedly, he goes unnamed, however, the big pile of scorched sheep skeletons Lady Rhaena Targaryen stumbles across leaves little doubt who we’re dealing with here. Dialogue between Rhaena and Lady Jeyne Arryn also confirms that Sheepstealer is still untamed – but that’s almost certainly about to change.

After all, House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 6 sees Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen kick-off her dragonseed recruitment drive. Rhaenyra wants to put a Black Targaryen loyalist on the back of every unclaimed dragon in Westeros, and that presumably includes Sheepstealer. So, who will saddle up on Sheepstealer? According to House of the Dragon‘s source text, Fire & Blood, the honor belongs to Nettles: a dragonseed character not yet featured in the show. That said, many fans speculate that Rhaena will take Nettles’ place in House of the Dragon Season 2.

Is Nettles in House of the Dragon Season 2?

So, is there any truth to this theory? Have House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal and his team axed Nettles from Season 2? It’s impossible to say at this stage, although it’s somewhat telling that Condal ducked the subject in a recent Variety interview. “With [Nettles], I’m not ready to comment yet on anything that hasn’t been established in the show just yet,” he said. This lends further weight to the Nettles/Rhaena theory, as does Rhaena’s arc so far in Season 2.

Early installments make a point of Rhaena’s frustation at her dragon-less status. Episode 5 takes this a step further, strongly implying that the discussion between Rhaena and Lady Jeyne has convinced the latter to approach Sheepstealer and claim him as her own. If this does indeed transpire, it’ll have major knock-on effects for House of the Dragon‘s future direction. In the book, Nettles strikes up a romance with Rhaena’s father, Daemon, something that won’t apply to Rhaena in the show (probably..?).

House of the Dragon Season 2 is currently airing on HBO and Max, with new episodes dropping Sundays.

