All New Dragon Riders in House of the Dragon Season 2

Warning: This Article Contains Spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2. There are a lot of dragons in House of the Dragon and some of them have even found new riders. Here’s all the new blood that has appeared so far.

Every New Dragon Rider in House of the Dragon Season 2

Alongside all of the original dragon riders from House of the Dragon’s first season, here are the new characters that can wield these powerful beasts.

Addam of Hull, Rider of Seasmoke

Seasmoke claims a new rider in House of the Dragon Season 2, and it’s very much the dragon that chooses in this scenario. Seasmoke chases down and bonds to Addam of Hull a Velaryon bastard who lived on Driftmark.

Addam and Seasmoke bond in Episode 6 of House of the Dragon after a failed attempt to force the dragon to find a new rider resulted in the death of a Queensguardmen.

Hugh Hammer, Rider of Vermithor

Vermithor is one of the largest dragons in all of House of the Dragon and absolutely a terrifying force for battle, and that’s exactly why Rhanyra wants to put a new rider of him. Taking a handful of Targaryen bastards to the dragon pit on Dragonstone, eventually, Hugh Hammer claims Vermithor, but not before he torches plenty of smallfolk.

Hugh Hammer lived in King’s Landing along with his wife and child who tragically died before he tamed Vermithor. After bonding with the beast he joins Rhaenyra on her quest to claim the throne.

Ulf White, Rider of Silverwing

Another dragonseed who manages to survive the dragon pit escapades and emerge with a dragon is Ulf White. This Targaryen bastard ran away from Vermithor’s massacre but accidentally stumbled upon a sleeping Silverwing. Fortunately, the beast connected with him and allowed him to survive and thrive now as a dragon rider.

Ulf also lived in King’s Landing and often gloated about his Targaryen heritage to other smallfolk without any confirmation of its authenticity. Fortunately for him, it was correct.

Season 2 isn’t yet over so it is possible there could be more dragon riders introduced in the finale. If that’s the case then this list will be updated. You can stream House of the Dragon on Max.

