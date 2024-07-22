House of the Dragon: Who Rides Seasmoke in Season 2?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 6. It also includes potential spoilers for future installments in the series.

Recommended Videos

House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 6 finally pairs Seasmoke with a new dragon rider. So, who rides Seasmoke in House of the Dragon Season 2?

Related: House of the Dragon: Why Isn’t Nettles in Season 2?

Seasmoke’s Dragon Rider in House of the Dragon Season 2, Explained

Seasmoke’s first (and until very recently) only dragon rider was Ser Laenor Velaryon. The duo gets relatively little screen time in House of the Dragon Season 1, however, they leave a lasting impression. After all, it’s hard to forget the spectacle of Seasmoke roasting the Triarchy’s ranks during the War for the Stepstones, no matter how brief! Yet Laenor subsequently fakes his death, leaving Seasmoke riderless for the rest of Season 1. The silver-skinned creature is still flying solo during Season 2’s first five episodes, apparently lonely in Laenor’s absence.

Related: House of the Dragon: Who Rides Silverwing?

Seasmoke’s loneliness doesn’t mean he’s willing to bond with just anyone, though. Early on in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 6, Ser Steffon Darklyn is burned alive following a failed attempt to saddle up on Seasmoke. The winged beastie has another rider in mind: Addam of Hull. Season 2 previously established a loose connection between Seasmoke and Addam; the latter watches the former soar overhead near Driftmark in Episode 3. In Episode 6, this blossoms into a full-blown team-up, after Addam masters his fear during a face-to-face encounter with Seasmoke.

Will Alyn of Hull Become a Dragon Rider Too?

So, Addam of Hull is now a dragon rider – does this mean his brother Alyn will follow suit? Not unless House of the Dragon Season 2 deviates wildly from its source text, Fire & Blood. That tome makes it clear that Alyn never becomes a dragon rider, despite sharing Addam’s dragonseed heritage. Both siblings have Valyrian ancestry through their father, Lord Corlys Velaryon, however, this doesn’t automatically guarantee they’ll successfully bond with a dragon. Alyn finds this out the hard way, nearly losing his life trying to sync up with wild dragon Sheepstealer.

Related: House of the Dragon: What Is Rhaenyra and Jacaerys’ Plan for the Dragonseeds?

But don’t feel too bad for Alyn; things work out pretty well for him in Fire & Blood. Not only does Corlys successfully lobby Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen to legitimize him as a Velaryon, but he winds up Lord of the Tides, Master of Driftmark, and head of House Velaryon. He also outlives Addam, who dies in battle roughly a year after bonding with Seasmoke. By contrast, Alyn doesn’t croak for at least another 40 years – a decent trade-off, all things considered.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is currently airing on HBO and Max, with new episodes dropping Sundays.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy