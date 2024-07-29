Does Rhaena Get a Dragon in House of the Dragon?

Warning: This Article Contains Major Spoilers for House of the Dragon From Fire & Blood. We’ve all been cheering for Rhaena to claim a dragon in House of the Dragon but so far there’s been no luck. For those happy to dive into spoilers, here’s what you can expect to happen.

Recommended Videos

Does Rhaena Ever Get a Dragon in House of the Dragon?

Up to House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7 Rhaena has not claimed her own dragon, however, thanks to the book source material, Fire & Blood, there is an answer to whether or not she ever will.

Major Spoilers Are To Follow!

Rhaena does claim her own dragon called Morning in the book. This dragon hatches during the events currently taking place in the show, the Dance of the Dragons, and lives to be one of the last dragons in Westeros.

Morning hatches from one of Syrax’s eggs sometimes between 129 to 131 AC. The dragon was extremely attached to Rhaena to the point that she would walk around with it perched on her shoulder. Eventually, Morning gets big enough to be ridden allowing Rhaena to take flight. We won’t go into the specifics of Morning’s fate, but now you know, yes, in the source material Rhaena does claim her own dragon.

Things May Differ in the Show

It isn’t clear how the show will handle this dragon, and if they’ll choose to make any changes to Rhaena’s story. During Season 2 we’ve seen Rhaena show clear interest in Sheepstealer, the wild dragon hunting near the Vale, so it is possible they could make drastic changes to her character. It remains to be seen.

Fortunately, House of the Dragon has been renewed for a third season so even if we don’t get answers in the show’s Season 2 finale, eventually, Rhaena should get her dragon whether it winds up being book-accurate or not.

You can stream House of the Dragon on Max right now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy