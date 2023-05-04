Every Season of Star Wars Live-Action TV, Ranked

Star Wars fans were hyped when Disney acquired Lucasfilm. Early on, the promise of more movies and the rebooted canon in the Expanded Universe had many fans feeling optimistic. Unfortunately, the actual results of those two initiatives have been disappointing at times. The most positive development at Disney was something fans didn’t anticipate: the advent of Disney+. A new streaming service meant that live-action Star Wars TV series would be coming, and they have largely been differing degrees of excellent. Even though they’re all fun, it’s even more fun to debate which shows have stood out above the others. Here, we have ranked every season of Star Wars live-action TV shows.

Disney+ Star Wars TV shows have focused on two eras in the timeline thus far. Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi explore the Height of the Empire and the Rise of Rebellion eras. Meanwhile, The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett are set in the age of The New Republic following the events of Return of the Jedi. Both eras have been a gap in Star Wars content over time, so they are welcome additions to the canon.

This ranking is of Disney+ Star Wars live-action TV series only. We won’t discuss The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch, or other animated series here.

Ranking All the Seasons of Live-Action Star Wars TV Shows

6. The Book of Boba Fett, Season 1

The Book of Boba Fett had so much promise. Boba Fett is honestly one of the coolest and most curious characters in all of Star Wars, all at the same time. Fans love Boba Fett, but we don’t know much about him. We were first introduced to the bounty hunter in an animated short inside the Star Wars Holiday Special in 1978, followed by his first big-screen appearance in The Empire Strikes Back. The character’s mysterious nature is part of Boba Fett’s allure, but there was room for a backstory to get fans even more invested. Ultimately, The Book of Boba Fett‘s promise was ruined by the decision to make it a story vehicle for The Mandalorian.

Boba Fett’s first few adventures on Disney+ were fantastic. Fans learned how the bounty hunter escaped the Sarlacc pit after Return of the Jedi. We saw Boba Fett befriend the Tusken Raiders in the most intriguing portrayal of the Raiders since John Jackson Miller’s novel Kenobi. However, after the first few episodes, The Book of Boba Fett became The Mandalorian season 2.5. It was a disappointing and unfulfilling turn for a series with great potential.

5. Obi-Wan Kenobi, Season 1

I’m really fighting the urge to put this a little higher on the list. Obi-Wan Kenobi is my favorite character in Star Wars, and he embodies the Jedi Order better than almost any other character in the franchise. Although he has consistently experienced loss, betrayal, and pain, he remains guided by his compassion. That theme and the emotional weight of the scenes between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi were the best parts of the season.

Yes, there are several continuity issues with the show. Yes, it has too much filler at times. But as a Star Wars fan, this was all kinds of rewarding. Seeing Hayden Christensen return as Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi was incredibly satisfying and made me happy for the actor. The moments of pure anguish, sadness, and hatred in the scenes featuring Vader and Obi-Wan were worth the wait for this series.

4. The Mandalorian, Season 3

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is going to age very well. Season 3 is a departure from the first two, as it spends more time world-building and setting up the Dave Filoni movie that was announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023. Grogu is back with Din Djarin in season 3, and the two set out on a new adventure that leads to the retaking of Mandalore.

Season 3 has great moments but is essentially Bo-Katan Kryze’s story. That isn’t bad, but titular characters shouldn’t be taking a background role as much as they do. Moff Gideon also gets a little shortchanged in season 3. While he used to be a central villain and a severe threat, in season 3, Gideon seems to be there to set up the arrival of Thrawn in the future.

3. The Mandalorian, Season 1

The initial entry into the Star Wars live-action series library on Disney+ was a resounding success. Season 1 of The Mandalorian is a live-action version of a Saturday morning cartoon in the very best ways. The Star Wars version of a western follows Din Djarin as he becomes the protector of “the Child” early in the first season. He learns that the Child is wanted by the remnants of the Empire and Moff Gideon in particular. The remainder of the season finds Din Djarin fighting to protect his new friend and charge while defeating Gideon’s forces.

2. The Mandalorian, Season 2

When credits rolled on the eighth episode of season 2, Grogu’s story seemed resolved satisfyingly. Season 2 of The Mandalorian revolves around Din Djarin trying to return Grogu to the Jedi and culminates in a fan-pleasing final episode. A powerful cameo in the final episode and the introductions of Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett to the series make The Mandalorian season 2 deep with story and character development. On top of the great conclusion to the season, the Ahsoka Tano episodes are great too.

After watching season 2, fans can see where Disney plans to take the franchise in the future with spinoff shows featuring characters introduced during the season.

1. Andor, Season 1

Andor is a perfect example of something we didn’t know we needed until we got it. Toss the Star Wars out of it — Andor is just a great TV show. The character development and world-building are some of the best we have seen in all of Star Wars, and the creators do a wonderful job of capturing the roots of rebellion. There are many outstanding performances in season 1, not least of which is Diego Luna reprising the title role for the first time since 2016.

There are so many compelling storylines happening concurrently in Andor. Andor’s transformation into a rebel. Mon Mothma and Luthen Rael’s careful maneuvering on Coruscant. Andor’s family and friends, especially his adoptive mother, Maarva Andor. Syril Karn’s fall from grace and need for redemption. They’re all worth the watch. Sadly, Andor has had underperforming ratings on Disney+, so if you haven’t seen it yet, give yourself the best May the 4th present and stream it today.

That is our list of every season of live-action Star Wars TV shows on Disney+ ranked. Let us know how it compares to yours.