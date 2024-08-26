Love Island: Are Miguel and Leah Still Together? Answered

Despite there being countless reality dating programs, it feels like it’s hard to come by couples who make things work after leaving their shows. Love Island is one series that has a tough time making relationships stick. So, are Miguel and Leah from Love Island still together?

Miguel and Leah’s Love Island Relationship Status, Explained

Even though the two live an ocean apart, Miguel and Leah are trying to make things work after Love Island Season 6. After the season concluded, Miguel went back to London, while Leah headed home to California. However, they stayed in contact, and even though they wouldn’t see each other until the reunion, love was still in the air.

“I have nothing but good things to say about him,” Leah told PEOPLE in July. “He is an honest, good man, and I feel very lucky that we’re even at the place that we’re at. I think that he just gets me so well – like better than anyone ever has.”

This momentum carried over into the reunion, where it came out that Miguel flew to the United States to help host a surprise birthday dinner for Leah in August. While the two celebrated being back together, Miguel took the opportunity to make things official, handing Leah a card before giving a speech and asking her to be his girlfriend.

The couple hasn’t taken things much further, admitting to reunion host Ariana Madix that no one has said “I love you” yet, but with the show being over, they can take things at their own pace and not worry about cameras following them around all day.

And that’s whether Miguel and Leah from Love Island are still together.

Love Island Season 6 is streaming now on Peacock.

