Is There A Part 2 To The Love Island Reunion?

Love Island USA Season 6’s Reunion has aired, but is there more on the way? Even with the special’s hour-plus running time, some viewers are wondering whether there is a Part 2 to the Love Island reunion.

Is the Love Island Reunion Getting a Part 2?

The Love Island Reunion show does not have a Part 2. Peacock’s website lists the special as Episode 37 of Love Island, and there’s nothing to indicate there’s an Episode 38 on the way. Host Ariana Madix ends the special by asking some of the cast what they’ve learned from the experience. There’s no “To be continued.” Season 4’s reunion special was also a solo episode with a similar runtime.

That’s a marked contrast to 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Tell All, which runs for five episodes. Granted, you could fill three episodes with Michael and Angela’s drama, but it covers a lot of ground. Love Island‘s reunion episode, on the other hand, feels a little rushed, given how much has gone on on the show.

I’m not just talking about Kendall and Nicole’s story, including that video, either. Between Reddit, Twitter, and Instagram, a lot of fans felt there either needed to be an Episode 2 or that the reunion should have been better structured.

“Where’s Andy Cohen to coach Ariana on how to tie this sh*t back together and ask the good questions?” one Redditor said. The special’s Instagram comments expressed a similar sentiment. “We had all these people, why? Cause none of them freaking talked,” said one. “Worst reunion ever lmao. We didn’t need to watch a 20 min clip of the fire pit,” added another.

Some of the comments took aim at host Ariana Madix, but we don’t know just how much extra was filmed. It’s possible there’s enough footage on the cutting room floor for a Love Island Reunion Part 2, but, at this point, it’s not happening.

So, the answer to whether there is a part 2 to the Love Island Reunion is no, there’s not.

