Where Can I Watch the 90 Day Fiance Tell All? Answered

Published: Aug 7, 2024 07:29 am

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After‘s Tell All reunion special is well underway, but if you’re looking for it on Discover Plus or Max, you won’t find it. So, just where can you watch the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Tell All? Here’s the answer.

Here’s Where to Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After -Tell All

You can only watch or stream 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After – Tell All on TLC. It’s not currently available on Discovery Plus or Max.

If you’re watching live, the latest episode airs on Sundays at 7:00 PM CT/ 5:00 PM PT/ 8:00 PM ET, and TLC airs the previous episodes in the slots before it airs. You can also stream the latest episode of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Tell All on the TLC website. The catch is that while that first episode is free to watch, you’ll have to link your account to your TV provider to access the others

So, why is it not on Discover Plus or Max? Max hasn’t given an explanation but via Max’s X account, it has confirmed this extended reunion show will only hit those services after the five-part series has concluded. So, if you are a Discovery Plus or Max subscriber and don’t have access to TLC, you’re out of luck.

That’s in the US, at least. If you’re in the UK, the show is available with a Discovery Plus subscription and via Amazon Prime, which is where I’ve been watching it, rolling my eyes as Angela lays into Michael again. You could try using a proxy, but you’d probably also need a UK-registered credit card.

So, the answer to where to watch the 90 Day Fiance Tell All is it’s only airing on TLC right now and will drop on Max and, presumably, Discovery Plus, when the whole five-episode series has concluded.

