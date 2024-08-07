90 Day Fiance: Are Jayson and Liz Still Together? Answered

After parting company with “Big” Ed Brown, 90 Day Fiance’s Liz Woods started dating new boyfriend Jayson Zuniga, who appeared with her on Season 8’s Tell All special. But did it last? Are 90 Day Fiance’s Jayson and Liz still together? Here’s the answer.

Recommended Videos

Is 90 Day Fiance’s Liz Still With Jayson?

Liz from 90 Day Fiance is still with Jayson, her current boyfriend. Her relationship with former fiance Big Ed was a rollercoaster to say the least, but the pair are done. Adding her boyfriend to the Tell All reunion show was a bold move, but it made for some dramatic TV.

“We have so much love for each other, but we also have so much hate for each other,” Ed said to Liz, unaware that Jayson was going to be joining them. When he dramatically walked, you could see Ed’s blood boiling.

“You’re in the past, we’re going to move on”, Jayson told Ed, “Starting today you will never disrespect her again, otherwise you’re gonna have to deal with me.” But next episode, Liz was apparently telling the other women about sex with Ed, which didn’t go down well when Ed heard back about it. Ed also talked about Jayson getting his “sloppy” seconds. If you don’t know what that means, be grateful.

Related: Which 90 Day Fiance UK Season 3 Couples Are Still Together?

Liz met Jayson back in October 2023 (via TVInsider) and the pair have been dating since. We just hung out and were inseparable. Since then, I truly feel like when I read these sayings of like, someone can give you everything you’ve needed in three months that someone couldn’t in three years.” It’s pretty clear she’s talking about Ed.

And, confirming things haven’t fizzled out, Jayson posted an Instagram Story on August 1st (via Yahoo), National Girlfriend’s Day, calling her “The most beautiful girl in the world.”

So, 90 Day Fiance’s Jason and Liz are still together. Sorry, Ed.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy