Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance UK has come to a close with the ominously titled episode “We Need to Talk”. But how did those conversations go? Did they end in heartbreak? Which 90 Day Fiance UK Season 3 couples are still together? Here’s what you need to know.

Here’s The Relationship Status of Each 90 Day Fiance UK Season 3 Couple

Five out of the seven couples featured in 90 Day Fiance UK are still together. A few of these couples featured in the final episode while some cropped up in the previous two. You can expect a reunion special a little later down the line but for now, here’s their current relationship statuses.

Charlotte and Johan: Married then separated.

Nicole and Taher: Together

Sam and Ali: Together

John and Sprite: Engaged then separated

Jamie and Kathleen: Engaged and together

Louise and Jose: Married and together

Tony and Nui: Engaged and together

What Happened to Each 90 Day Fiance UK Couple?

So just what happened to each couple in these final two 90 Day Fiance UK episodes? Here’s how each couple fared.

Charlotte and Johan: The pair were married in the Dominican Republic but Charlotte discovered Johan was cheating. Johan later texted Charlotte saying how much he loved his time with her but she wasn’t buying any of it.

Charlotte spent the final episode reflecting on how their whole relationship could have been fake. Since sharing her story on social media (via The Sun), four more women have reached out to her.

Nicole and Taher: Nicole and Taher announced that they were expecting a baby. While there’d been arguments between the two over whether their child would be raised in Taher’s faith or not, he met Nicole’s parents and it all went well. The two are still together at the time of writing.

Louise and Jose: Returning from Season 2, this couple already had a daughter together and musician Jose was trying to make a career in the UK. The pair previously married in a very small ceremony, so they’d arranged for an elaborate wedding-level vow renewal ceremony. All went well(ish) and, as of the finale, they’re still married and together.

John and Sprite: Sprite and John were clearly mismatched and, after a major argument, they ended up talking. Sprite seemingly recognised he was being too controlling and, after clearing the air, John later proposed, which Sprite accepted.

However, it didn’t last and the pair broke up shortly after. Despite his ambitions, Sprite said, “I’d rather go back to Thailand and never come back.” Their final argument was over eggs, of all things.

Tony and Nui: Like Sprite and John, Tony and Nui had been arguing a little and, sitting down together, Tony shared that he was afraid of leaving “the London life.” However, their relationship fared a little better and, after Tony proposed onboard the London Eye, the pair are now engaged.

Jamie and Kathleen: Jamie’s attempts at wooing Kathleen did fall a little flat sometimes, but he invited her to the beach and asked her to marry him. She agreed and that’s the last we’ve heard from the couple to date. I’m eager to see if it lasts until the reunion special.

Sam and Ali: Despite some doubts, from her mum in particular, Sam and Ali’s relationship seems to be on course. The last time we saw them, Ali was on a videocall with Sam and her mum.

I’m not sure how encouraging Ali found it, since the pair were sharing a comedy double-width jumper and Sam’s mum was telling Ali all about the jobs she had for him to do. But we’ll have to wait to the reunion special to see if Ali does make it to the UK.

So the answer to which 90 Day Fiance UK Season 3 couples are actually still together is that Nicole and Taher, Louise and Jose, Sam and Ali, Tony and Nui, and Jamie and Kathleen are all together. And if you’re craving another 90 Day Fiance fix, here are all 90 Day Fiancee: The Other Way couples confirmed.

