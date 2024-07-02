All 90 Day Fiance The Other Way Season 6 Couples Confirmed

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way recently returned to TLC, introducing four new couples and revisiting two more. The concept is an inverse of the original, with American couples moving to their partner’s countries. Here are the couples featured on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6.

All Couples in 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6

Sarper and Shekinah

Sarper and Shekinah return to TLC for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6, with Shekinah making the move from Los Angeles, California, to Turkey to be with her partner, who is a fitness trainer. The couple has already made waves, with Sarper openly admitting to having been intimate with 2,500 women and both demanding serious changes in each other’s lives.

Nevertheless, Sarper and Shekinah seem resolved to work through their issues, with Shekinah coming to the defense of her man. Although she says Sarper should not be judged for his actions in the past, the topic has clearly led to trust issues in their relationship, leading many to wonder if their relationship will (or even should) survive.

Dempsey and Statler

Native Texan Statler Riley and Dempsey Wilkinson from England also return to 90 Day Fiance, making plans in The Other Way Season 6 for a life traveling through Europe in a van. However, this drastic change in lifestyle already appears to be taking a toll on Statler, hinting that the couple is about to face a rocky road.

The couple has faced trying times before, including their disagreement on the topic of children. Although the couple was eventually able to resolve their differences on this issue, Slater also expressed concerns about her partner’s impulsiveness and lack of financial security.

Josh and Lily

Josh and Lily have the uniquely adorable story of meeting and falling in love on a language-learning app. They enter 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6 after getting married, with Josh deciding to leave his home in South Carolina to live with his new bride in China.

Although Lily is a successful business owner, financial disagreements arise due to Josh being unable to work in China. This, as well as the added stress of family members who don’t agree with the decision the couple has made, will put stress on the couple in The Other Way.

James and Meitalia

James and Meitalia met online and have been married for two and a half years. After living in Maine since making their vows, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way sees the couple move to Meitalia’s home of Indonesia due to her health struggles and desire to be physically closer to her family.

The couple’s struggles with moving abroad stem largely from James’ departure from his own family, as well as pressures put on them by Meitalia’s family. Similar to Josh and Lily, James and Meitalia also face very real financial concerns about how they can successfully make a life for themselves in Indonesia.

Ingi and Corona

Pennsylvania native Corona actually met Ingi in his home of Iceland after a party. Apparently, the two hit it off pretty well, as Corona has elected to move to Iceland to be with Ingi in 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

However, Corona is training to be a midwife in America, and her uprooting means giving up her spot in an esteemed training program. This leads to her major dilemma on The Other Way: chase what she believes to be love in Iceland or return to America in order to secure her chosen career.

Sean and Joanne

Sean and Joanne are already secretly married at the time of their introduction on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. However, they have lived half a world away from each other, with Joanne living in New York and Sean residing in Ireland.

The couple has now decided that they need to be together physically, so Joanne decides to close the gap by moving with him to Ireland. However, familial troubles plague this couple as well, complicated by the stresses that have come as a result of their secret elopement.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays on TLC at 8 PM CST and is available for streaming on Discovery Plus.

