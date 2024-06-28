90 Day Fiance The Other Way Season 6 Release Date Confirmed

Fans of this 90 Day Fiance spinoff will soon be able to watch more new and returning couples adjust to life in another country. Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way has a confirmed release date, and we’ve got all the details.

When Does 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6 Come Out?

The highly anticipated Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way begins airing with a two-hour premiere on July 1 on TLC.

No word yet on how many episodes we can expect, but we do know the show will once again feature six couples and six different filming locations.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6 Couples & Filming Locations

This season will feature six couples, each starting a new life together with one partner relocating to try and make things work with their love from abroad. Two of the couples are returning familiar faces, while the other four will be new to fans. This year’s pairs are:

Shekinah (California) and Sarper (Turkey) – Returning

Statler (Texas) and Dempsey (England) – Returning

Josh (South Carolina) and Lily (China) – New

James (Maine) and Meitalia (Indonesia) – New

Corona (Pennsylvania) and Ingi (Iceland) – New

Joanne (New York) and Sean (Ireland) – New

For a sneak peek at the couples and the drama we’ll follow along with this season, you can check out the teaser trailer for Season 6 on YouTube.

For Season 6, filming locations include China, Iceland, Ireland, Turkey, Indonesia, and England. We will see the US half of each couple navigate the adjustment to living in another part of the world alongside their partners.

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6

Like previous seasons of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Season 6 will air on TLC in the US. In the past, new episodes have become available to stream via Max the next day, so users without cable can still watch along if they subscribe to Max.

Services that stream live TV, such as Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, are also options for staying caught up on Season 6 once it debuts on July 1.

And that’s the confirmed release date of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6.

