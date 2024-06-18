90 Day Fiance UK Season 3: All Couples, Confirmed

90 Day Fiance UK Season 3 is here, with a host of new long-distance couples deciding if there’s enough love there to make it work. But who does the show follow this time? Here are all 90 Day Fiance UK Season 3 couples confirmed.

The Couples Trying to Make it Work in 90 Day Fiance UK Season 3

There are seven couples featured in Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance UK, including a pair returning from Season 2.

Charlotte and Johan

Hailing from Southampton, Charlotte has fallen for Johan from the Dominican Republic. After a whirlwind romance, the two are trying to get together to start a family. Johan is particularly keen on having twins, which is pretty specific. “I’ve never been this in love with someone before,” she says.

Jamie and Kathleen

Londoner Jamie, who lives with his parents, has, as he explains it, “… the freedom of an adult, but the responsibility of a kid,” and he loves it. He’s been burned before by “girlfriends” who wanted his money or a visa, but he’s hoping that Kathleen, who currently lives in Cyprus, will be different.

John and Sprite

Chef and foodie John met freelance photographer Sprite in Thailand and is hoping to bring him to the UK full-time to start building a family. Sprite, on the other hand, sees it as an opportunity to expand his career, which suggests there could be a clash in his and John’s future.

Louise and Jose

Returning from Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance UK, British body-positive influencer Louise and Colombian musician Jose are still together. Now married and with a son, Jose is trying to make a career in the UK (via WGTC).

Nicole and Taher

Beauty therapist Nicole fell for waiter Taher while in Egypt, which might not seem odd. What is surprising is that she had a fiance at the time and ended up dropping him when she returned to the UK. The trip was meant to rekindle her and her ex’s romance, but meeting Taher put an end to that.

“I was just stunned, I didn’t know what to say. Taher was really flirty and I really liked it.” she told OK Magazine. But does their romance have any real staying power?

Sam and Ali

Dancer Sam, 28, met barman Ali, 23, while staying in Marmaris, Turkey. The pair hit it off, and it became a long-distance relationship, with Ali claiming Sam was his first-ever girlfriend. But she started to have suspicions that he wasn’t on the level, and the series sees her trying to get to the truth (via The Sun).

Tony and Nui

Tony met Nui while visiting Thailand via the gift of Tinder. The pair, who have maintained a long-distance relationship, seem genuine. But both their families have doubts (via RealityTidbit), so here’s hoping it doesn’t all go a bit like Romeo and Juliet.

And those are all the 90 Day Fiance UK Season 3 couples confirmed. Will they still be together at the end of the season? You’ll have to watch to find out.

90 Day Fiance UK is streaming on Discovery+.

