The latest season of Love Island UK is causing a stir, not least with reality TV star Joey Essex being thrown into the mix. But eleven seasons in, has this show led to long-lasting love? Here are all the Love Island UK couples who are confirmed as still being together.

All Love Island UK Couples Still Together, Confirmed

There are twelve couples who met on Love Island UK and are still together. However (via Dexerto), we’re not just talking about the winners. Some of the runners-up stayed together as well. Here are the couples who are still together as of 2024:

Series 2

Cara Delahoyde and Nathan Massey (Series 2 winners)

This pair is still together and has two children, Freddie and Delilah. However, it wasn’t always smooth sailing, as they broke up during Cara’s pregnancy.

“As soon as I found out I was pregnant, we split up. Could not stand each other, hated each other, we were just together for work,” she said (via Yahoo/OK). The pair later got back together and married in 2019.

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen (Series 2 runners-up)

Series 2 runners-ups Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen are married and have a child together. Their wedding was the subject of another reality TV show, Olivia and Alex Said Yes.

Series 3

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt (Series 3 runners-up)

After meeting during Series 3 of Love Island, though only reaching runner-up status, this duo’s love stayed the course. They married in 2021 and have just welcomed their third child into the world.

Jess Shears and Dom Lever (Series 3 contestants)

Jess Shears and Dom Lever married in 2018 (via OK Magazine), which may seem odd given they weren’t a couple on the show. In fact, they were both “dumped.” But they got together after the show and now have two children together.

And what about that series’ winners, Amber Davies & Kem Cetinay? They split just months after the show ended.

Series 5

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury (Series 5 runners-up)

After narrowly missing a Season 5 win, Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague (a professional boxer and influencer, respectively) continued their relationship outside the villa. They’re currently married with one daughter.

Series 8

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope (Series 8 third place)

This couple got third place in Series 8 and moved in together shortly after leaving the show (via The Tab). Two years later, they’re still a couple.

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page (Series 8 fourth place)

Like Polack and Hope, this couple (who placed fourth) continued their relationship after Season 8 of Love Island. They stayed together and bought a home just a few months ago.

Series 9

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan (Series 9 winners)

Series 9’s winners, Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan, have, unlike most of the show’s other first-place winners, remained a couple. They announced their engagement in April via Instagram, though they’ve yet to reveal when the wedding is happening.

Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga (Series 9 fourth place)

This couple may not have won Series 9, but their relationship has outlasted the show, and in August 2023, they moved in together.

Jessie Wynter and Will Young (Series 9 contestants)

Aussie Jessie (who had also appeared in the Australian version of the show) moved to the UK to be with Will, and the couple is going to buy a house.

Series 10

Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki (Series 10 runners up)

Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki, Season 10’s runners-up, are still dating, though it’s been less than a year since the series finished, so we’ve yet to see if they’ll stay the distance.

Molly March and Zachariah Noble (Series 10 fourth place)

After being dumped, Molly’s return to the show was a little contentious, with viewers complaining that she was given a second chance. The couple initially split, but they’re currently back together.

How Many Love Island UK Winners Are Still Together?

Love Island’s 11th season is currently underway, but of all the ten winning couples, only two – Cara Delahoyde and Nathan Massey and Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan – are still together. However, when you look at other reality TV shows, that’s not surprising.

So, of all the Love Island UK contestants, 12 couples are confirmed to be together, with only two of them being winners.

Love Island is streaming now on Hulu.

