Zac Mirabelli and Elizabeth Weber were the winners of Love Island Series 1, a whirlwind romance that ended up winning the couple $100,000. But did their love last? Are Zac and Elizabeth from Love Island still together? Here’s the answer.

Are Zac and Elizabeth From Love Island Still Together? Answered

Zac and Elizabeth from Love Island are not still together. They did date for several months after the show, and Elizabeth did split her prize money with Zac, which she didn’t have to do. However, in December 2019, just a few months after Love Island Season 1 concluded, they announced they were going their separate ways.

As revealed in an interview with Bustle, Elizabeth said the problems started shortly after leaving the island and that taking the romance into the real world proved problematic. The COVID pandemic played a small part, but from the sound of things, it wasn’t ever going to last outside of the island.

“When we first got back from the show, everything was on such a high high that the minute we started experiencing like, real life problems and real world situations that were happening, it was just a very hard adjustment on the both of us,” she said.

While the pair ultimately split, in 2020 at least, they said they were remaining friends.

Where Are Zac and Elizabeth From Love Island Now?

Elizabeth co-hosts a Love Island podcast called After The Island, which she’s still doing to this day. She works as a model and an influencer relations manager and has also created her own influencer course.

As for romance, it’s not clear if she’s currently seeing anyone, but she told Bustle that she was keeping her relationships to herself, remarking that “…after having such a public relationship and breakup, I’ve just kind of decided to keep my relationships private from here on out.”

Zac was working as a model and possibly still is, but he’s been less active on social media recently, and his YouTube channel hasn’t been updated in a couple of years. So, the answer to whether Zac and Elizabeth from Love Island are still together is no.

Love Island is streaming now on Hulu.

