Nautical reality TV show Below Deck is sailing on, minus one long-running crew member who departed the show after Season 7. What was the cause of her departure? Here’s just why Kate Chastain left Below Deck.

Recommended Videos

Why Kate Chastain Left Below Deck

Kate Chastain left Below Deck because she felt it was time to move on. There was no massive scandal, no hidden drama, rather it was that the wanted to pursue a more land-based role, and become financially independent with it. “I just feel like I’m 37 and a half — and I don’t think a girl should be wearing a skort at 38,” she said.

Famously out-stared by a Red Snapper, she left after Season 7. That was in 2013, and Below Deck has gone on to film four additional seasons, with Season 11 currently ongoing. But where is she now?

Where is Kate Chastain Now?

While Chastain didn’t rejoin the show, she did co-host on Galley Talk, Below Deck’s discussion companion show. Think Talking Dead, but with fewer animated corpses. She went on to appear as a contestant in The Traitors and was a guest judge on Project Runway. Chastain also featured, alongside another Below Decks star, in Bravo round up show Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate. She’s also raising a 1 year-old, which can’t be easy.

Will Kate Chastain Return to Below Deck?

Below Deck has yet to be confirmed for Season 12 but it seems pretty likely it’s going to happen. Could Chaistain return to the show? In a slightly tongue-in-cheek comment, she said she’d consider a return if the uniforms were good enough (via Bravo).



““The winning look was so cool and stylish it was almost enough for me to be like, ‘If that’s the uniform I would so back,’” she told the outlet. “I’m just saying. That’s how stylish it was. Like, if I get to wear that, maybe,” she added, referring to a Project Runway creation.

So the answer to why Kate Chastain left Below Deck is that she wanted to move on. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and info on reality shows, including platforms like Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more