Alexei and Loren are one of 90 Day Fiance’s success stories. While they have plenty in common, there’s no denying that Alexei towers over Loren. But just how tall is Alexei from 90 Day Fiance?

What’s Alexei From 90 Day Fiance’s Height?

Israeli native Alexei is six feet, three inches tall, which is tall by most people’s standards, with the possible exception of late WWE wrestler Andre the Giant. Born in Ukraine, his height makes him five inches taller than the average Ukrainian or Israeli man. That also makes him one foot two inches taller than his partner, Loren.

That’s not to say it’s put a damper on their relationship. Unlike some other 90 Day Fiance couples, and a lot of reality TV dating show couples, Alexi and Loren are still together. They’re now married, and while they did plan on moving to Israel, they haven’t taken that step just yet and are currently living in Florida.

As reported by People, it’s not all been smooth sailing. Their planned move didn’t go down well with Loren’s parents, who wanted her to stay stateside. The pair have three children, and moving them to Israel would make it harder for their grandparents to visit.

The couple also got their own spin-off, Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days, which is exactly what it says on the tin. Loren and Alexi: After the 90 Days follows their lives after their appearance on 90 Day Fiance. Season 1 aired in 2023 (the couple met in 2015), though there’s no news whether a third season of the show is happening. As popular as the pair have proven, they haven’t gone all out on making use of their semi-celebrity status.

90 Day Fiance is available to watch now on TLC.

