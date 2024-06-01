How To Watch 90 Day Fiance In Order

TLC’s 90 Day Fiance has proven to be something of a cultural cornerstone of reality television, and is now a defining show for fans of America’s more risky TV. Sorry, fans, you cannot tell me that the premise of this is normal, even if it is incredibly entertaining.

There have been so many seasons that trying to play catch up might prove to be confusing, as there have been spin-offs and specials galore. We’ll run through how to watch them all in chronological order so you can stay up to date with the emotional rollercoaster that is the search for love in less-than-ideal circumstances.

90 Day Fiance in order

In 90-Day Fiance, couples use the K-1 Visa to spend up to 90 days together, at which point they must marry before time runs out. The couples can meet in all manner of circumstances, such as the internet, apps, or foreign holidays, but the show is often the first time they have spent any real portion of their lives together. If they do not marry within 90 days, the Visa runs out, and the recipient of it must return to their own country.

This basic premise has led to a multitude of spin-offs, follow-ups, and a reworking of the premise for new series, resulting in a massive string of shows. You can find a solid watch order below that should keep you entertained for quite a while.

90 Day Fiance Season 1

90 Day Fiance Season 2

90 Day Fiance Season 3

90 Day Fiance Season 4

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? – Season 1

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? – Season 2

90 Day Fiance: Season 5

90 Day Fiance: Season 6

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? – Season 3

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? – Season 4

The Family Chantel

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days – Season 1

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days – Season 2

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days – Season 3

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way – Season 1

90 Day Fiance: Season 7

90 Day Fiance: What Now?

90 Day Fiance: Self Quarantined

Darcey and Stacey

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days – Season 4

Before 90 Days Strikes Back!

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? – Season 5

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way – Season 2

90 Day Fiance: Season 8

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? – Season 6

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days – Season 5

90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise

90 Day Fiance: The Single Life – Season 1

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way – Season 3

90 Day Fiance Season 9

90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After? – Season 7

90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise – Season 2

90 Day Fiance The Other Way – Season 4

90 Day Fiance: The Single Life – Season 2

90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise – Season 3

90 Day Fiance: The Single Life – Season 3

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days – Season 6

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way – Season 5

90 Day Fiance: 90 Day Fiance UK – Season 1

90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort – Season 1

90 Day Fiance: Season 10

90 Day Fiance: The Single Life – Season 4

90 Day Diaries

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? – Season 8

