90 Day Fiance has featured many couples, including Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou. But you may have heard that Nicole is no longer with us. So, did Nicole from 90 Day Fiance die?

Did Nicole From 90 Day Fiance Die?

Nicole from 90 Day Fiance did not die, though a post on her Instagram said she did. It was a hoax, which some have called “clickbait.”

Nicole and Azan were one of the show’s more interesting couples, with the keyword being “were” because they’re no longer together. They had several on-screen arguments, and if you stuck with the show, you might have found yourself wondering just why they were together in the first place.

They were last seen in Season 4 of the spin-off 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, which aired in 2019. However, two years later, they had split. Nicole has been relatively active on social media, while Azan’s last Instagram post was three years ago. He has a Cameo page, but the last review he received was in 2021.

However, back in April (via ScreenRant), Nicole posted a black and white image of herself to her Instagram with the words “RIP devastated to confirm SHE HAS DIED.” The Instagram post has since been deleted, but it’s still available on her Facebook. The Instagram also contained a link, which led to an article about celebrity deaths.

Right now, the newest post on her Instagram is from 38 weeks ago, so the controversy may have led her to step away. She’s still active on Facebook, though, and has recently posted an ultrasound, suggesting she’s pregnant. Given the earlier hoax, some followers are taking that post with a grain of salt.

So, the answer to whether Nicole from 90 Day Fiance died is no.

90 Day Fiance is streaming now on various platforms, including Hulu and Max.

