Lifetime’s Dance Moms has followed the exploits of up-and-coming young dancers and their moms for many years. But how many seasons of the reality series Dance Moms are there?

How Many Seasons of Dance Moms Are There? Answered

There are eight seasons of Dance Moms, alongside a handful of specials, totaling 224 episodes. There have also been several spin-offs, including Dance Moms: Miami and a British version, Dance Mums with Jennifer Ellison.

However, Dance Moms: Miami was canceled after one season, and Dance Mums with Jennifer Ellison was canceled after two seasons. So, it’s only the main US Lifetime series that’s had any real staying power.

Is Dance Moms Getting a Season 9?

Season 8 aired in 2019, which might make you think that the show is dead in the water. But there was a reunion special, Dance Moms: The Reunion, in 2023, and Christi Lukasiak is currently presenting Dance Moms: Epic Showdown, a compilation show. The show’s certainly not been forgotten.

Executive producer Bryan Stinson has also posted on Instagram that he’s “Seeking a highly competitive Hip Hop dance studio to document their entire dance competition season,” suggesting that another spin-off could happen.

Dance instructor Abby Lee Miller, who helped front Dance Moms, left Lifetime and the show in 2020 (via PopCulture), so it’s unlikely that she’ll be back if the series ever returns. She’s working on her own show, Dance With Me, which could end up being Dance Moms in everything but name.

So, there are a total of eight seasons of Dance Moms, which, specials included, feature 224 episodes. There have also been alongside several spin-offs, and while Season 9 has not officially been announced, there’s the possibility of an upcoming spin-off.

Dance Moms is available to stream on Tubi.

