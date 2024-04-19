90 Day Fiance: Are Gino and Jasmine Still Together? Answered

If there was one reason to keep watching Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days it was to watch Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo’s tumultuous, trainwreck of a relationship unfold. But are Jasmine and Gino from 90 Day Fiancé still together?

Are Jasmine and Gino from 90 Day Fiance Still Together?

It’s not totally clear at the time of writing if Jasmine and Gino from 90 Day Fiancé are still together. However, it’s not much of a surprise that people are curious about them.

Veterans of 90 Day Fiancé spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days are unlikely to forget Jasmine and Gino, who absolutely stole the show. Jasmine’s preference for flashy shows of romantic love and Gino’s frugal and utterly unromantic courtship led to more than one disastrous argument. With the first starting almost immediately after Gino arrived in Panama and tried to serve a vegan Jasmine eggs and then giving her a toothbrush for Christmas. And yet, somehow, this was only the smallest drop in the bucket of drama that is their relationship.

Despite everything, Jasmine and Gino would go on to join Season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé after Jasmine’s K-1 fiancé visa was approved. Then, in a quiet ceremony in Michigan, they’d go on to get married on November 23, and officially shared details of it on February 14, 2024, in an interview with People.

But things weren’t roses for long. An explosive argument ended the season when footage of Gino’s bachelor party in a strip club was played at Season 10’s Tell-All episode. Predictably, Jasmine left the room in tears. But who wouldn’t storm out of a room after seeing your husband laying spread eagle on stage, rolling around in dollar bills?

Things have only seemed to get worse when the couple joined Season 8 of Happily Ever After. In episode 5, without giving too much away, Jasmine confided that she was seriously considering leaving Michigan for Panama after another mistake by Gino. But it’s unlikely that we’ll know the true state of their relationship until the series ends.

