With Love Is Blind Season 6 in the books, there has been a renewed interest in every aspect of the show. One of the most asked questions about the show, which is set to return for Season 7, surrounds whether Love Is Blind is scripted. The answer is pretty definitive.

Is Love Is Blind Scripted?

Though Love Is Blind is certainly staged in that the situations the participants are in are set up in a certain way to provoke certain responses, the things the people in the show say and do aren’t scripted. Of course, you wouldn’t find yourself talking to other people through pods or expected to “fall in love,” choose someone, propose to them, and then marry them over a month in real life, so there’s a level of surrealism to the reality the show sells.

However, the participants in the show aren’t given lines or a script they must memorize, and they aren’t told who to pick and how to behave in certain situations. The cameras just follow them as they make their decisions and then go on with their lives and then choose to cut the footage in whatever way makes for a better story, which isn’t the same as dictating the outcome.

Scripted shows, meanwhile, don’t leave the outcome of the story to chance. Every part of a storyline is planned, often months or years ahead of time. Love Is Blind is happy to go along for the ride, even if that means that one of these days, it might find itself with a season where the answer is that no, love isn’t actually blind. That’s the joys and sorrows of reality TV.

Love Is Blind is available to stream on Netflix.