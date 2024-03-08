Category:
Why Love Is Blind Fans Think a New Season Is Filming in Minneapolis

Here's why Love Is Blind fans think that a new season is filming in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and when it might come out.
Love is Blind Pods

Love is Blind Season 6 has just finished airing, and fans are already thinking about Season 7 before the dust settles on Season 6. The show was officially renewed for Seasons 6 and 7 last year, and back then Netflix announced that Season 6 filming had taken place in Charlotte, North Carolina. Now Love is Blind fans think they’ve figured out where the new season is filming, and the answer is Minneapolis.

Why Do Fans Think Love is Blind Season 7 is Filming in Minneapolis?

Women standing on a red carpet. This image is part of an article about where Love Is Blind Season 6 was filmed.

The drawback to location-specific filming, particularly in Season 7 of a show is that now, everyone is paying attention. And that’s exactly what’s happened to Love is Blind, and social media doesn’t forgive. It all started with one particular TikTok user, who claimed to know someone who had been cast in the new season of Love is Blind, who they said was being filmed right now in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

One user might have been easy to dismiss, but then others started to chime in with proof of filming. And now it seems like everyone in Minneapolis is on a quest to catch the Love Is Blind cameras and the participants as the couples that made it out of the pods try to figure out if love is truly blind. At this point, it might be hard for Netflix to keep spoilers from leaking. But, will that affect the release window for the season?

When Can We Expect Season 7 of Love is Blind to Premiere?

The first thing we have to remember about Love is Blind is that filming usually takes place a long time before we get to see the show. Filming for Love is Blind Season 6, for example, took place almost a year ago – around late March 2023. That means that by the time we get confirmation of who is still together during the Love is Blind reunion, which is set to air on March 13th, the couples who are still together will be about to celebrate their first anniversary.

Season 6 is not an anomaly. This has been the standard for all seasons of Love is Blind. That means if Season 7 is indeed filming right now, we probably still have a long way to go until we see Season 7 of the show. Or, at least, that was Netflix’s plan. Who knows if the social media circus will change the calculations?

But not to fear, Netflix still has other reality shows to keep us entertained, among them the second season of The Perfect Match, which will probably feature some familiar faces. The Netflix reality TV machine doesn’t stop, even without a new season of Love is Blind.

