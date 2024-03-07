Love is Blind closed out its sixth season with only two couples heading to the altar – Clay and AD and Amy and Johnny. In the end, only Amy and Johnny said “I do,” with Clay telling AD he wasn’t ready for marriage, but saying he hoped to keep dating her after. This leads to the question: Are Clay and AD from Love is Blind still together?

Whether Clay and AD Are Still Together Will Be Revealed At the Love Is Blind Reunion

Love is Blind still wants us all to watch the Love is Blind Season 6 reunion, so contestants still have to keep the secret of their current relationship status until next week, when the Love is Blind reunion airs. The reunion will be available to stream on Netflix on Wednesday, March 13, at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT.

It is then that Nick and Vanessa Lachey will question contestants about what happened during the season, and where they are now and we will get to find out whether AD and Clay continued their relationship after his “no” at the altar. So, whether the couple is still together remains a mystery, at least for one more week.

How Did Clay and AD Get to the Altar in the First Place?

Clay and AD had a bumpy road to the altar, but by the time they got there, they seemed ready to commit. They’d discussed their respective traumas, which included Clay’s fear that he was doomed to cheat due to the bad example he’d grown up with – his father cheated on his mother repeatedly, and even took Clay on multiple trips where he’d meet with other women. They’d met each other’s families and had some hard and uncomfortable conversations. And though some things were glossed over – like their respective work histories, they still seemed to be doing well.

But, Clay’s “no” at the altar proved he still wasn’t ready to take the next step, even though he signed up for a show whose entire point is to get married at the end of it. During the show, and later, in a conversation after their moment at the altar, Clay wowed to get therapy and promised AD he could be the man she deserved. Whether Clay kept his word and AD gave him another chance, even though she wowed that if he said “no” that was the end of their relationship, remains to be seen.

The sixth season of Love is Blind is available to stream on Netflix.