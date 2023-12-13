Where Was Love Is Blind (LIB) Season 6 Filmed?

Love Is Blind is returning to Netflix for a sixth – and seventh season – and after a pretty bumpy fifth season that ended with only one married couple, the show is ready to set things right. But where was Love Is Blind Season 6 filmed?

The Filming Location for Love Is Blind Season 6, Revealed

Love Is Blind has never repeated locations in its history, so it makes sense that Season 6 will take us to a new city and allow a new pool of singles to find love.

The show’s sixth season, which is set to debut on Valentine’s Day, 2024, was filmed in Charlotte, North Carolina. No other details about the season or its participants have been released as of yet, though the entire season has already been filmed. The show films quite a while in advance, which means that as fans are watching one season, it is likely the next season has already been filmed or is in the process of being filmed.

Love Is Blind Season 1 was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia. Season 2, meanwhile, was filmed in Chicago, Illinois. For Season 3, the show moved to Dallas, Texas. Season 4, meanwhile, was filmed in Seattle, Washington. The last season of the show almost features singles from Texas, this time from the city of Houston.

It is still unknown where Season 7 will be set or when it will debut.

The Show’s Record on Successful Couples Is Shaky, At Best

Love Is Blind is, at heart, a dating show. But its record on actual successful couples is shaky, at best. Season 1 has two successful couples who are still married to this day – Lauren and Cameron and Amber and Barnett. However, Season 2, has no surviving couples – the only season of the show so far where none of the married couples are still together. Season 3 has Alexa and Brennon and Colleen and Matt.

Season 4, meanwhile, is the most successful couple in Love Is Blind history, with three couples sticking through the tough times. Chelsea and Kwame and Tiffany and Brett are the two couples that made it through the normal process. And then there’s Bliss and Zack – who got married even though Zack originally picked Irina and then broke up with her during the honeymoons and asked Bliss for a second chance.

Finally, the last season of Love Is Blind, Season 5, has one couple who is still together, Lydia and Milton.