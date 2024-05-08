Is David Corenswet Wearing Superman’s New 52 Costume?

The first official reveal of David Corenswet suited up for James Gunn’s Superman recently dropped online – and his outfit is already inviting comparisons with the Man of Steel’s New 52 costume. But is Corenswet really kitted out in Superman’s New 52 outfit?

Recommended Videos

Related: First Official Look at David Corenswet’s Superman Suit Kicks Off a New Era at DC

Is David Corenswet’s Superman Outfit the Man of Steel’s New 52 Costume?

Not exactly, although there are similarities. Notably, Superman’s New 52 costume – designed by superstar artist Jim Lee for DC Comics’ 2011 line-wide relaunch – boasts a high neckline, the same as Corenswet’s. Both bodysuits also incorporate paneling on the arms, legs, and torso. The New 52 Superman and his big screen counterpart wear similar boots too; Corenswet’s footwear features an M-shaped scallop, however. Finally, DC colorists typically rendered the New 52 Superman costume in deeper shades of red and blue – a creative choice mirrored in Corenswet’s superhero couture.

So, how are the New 52 and Superman reboot’s costumes different? In plenty of ways, big and small. For starters, as noted above, Corenswet’s boots aren’t exact replicas of the Last Son of Krypton’s New 52 kicks. Similarly, the paneling of both costumes doesn’t look or function quite the same. The New 52 Superman’s get-up was flexible Kryptonian battle armor, whereas Corenswet is clearly wearing cloth clothing covered in piping (although said cloth is pretty thick). Lee’s design also added pointed cuffs and removed Superman’s red trunks – an iconic detail Gunn has preserved.

Most importantly of all, the New 52 and Superman costumes use different S-shield logos. The New 52 outfit’s S-Shield is the standard version DC settled on in the mid-1940s, while Corenswet sports a more streamlined slash design insignia on his chest. This is effectively a red-and-yellow take on Superman’s S-shield in the seminal 1996 miniseries Kingdom Come.

Related: Why Superman: Legacy Was Renamed Superman

Has Superman’s New 52 Costume Ever Appeared in Live-Action?

Never verbatim, however, plenty of Superman movies and TV shows have borrowed elements of the New 52 costume. Notably, Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel followed Lee’s lead and did away with the “undies on the outside” aesthetic. That film’s sequels, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, followed suit (pardon the pun), as did the wider DC Extended Universe franchise. The Man of Steel costume and its successors also emulated the subtly armored quality of Lee’s design and copied its more muted color scheme, too.

Related: Superman: Legacy Finds Its Lex Luthor in Nicholas Hoult

The CW series Superman & Lois copies aspects of the New 52 costume, as well. Superman & Lois has altered the Man of Tomorrow’s crime-fighting clobber throughout its four-season run, however, every outfit (excluding a briefly glimpsed retro version) is sans trunks. A New 52-style red belt accessorizes these costumes, which also copy the comics’ darker red-and-blue palate. What’s more, the Superman & Lois suits’ necklines are all high, although not quite the raised collar of the comics.

James Gunn’s Superman soars into cinemas on July 11, 2025.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more