Tales of the Empire: When Did Thrawn Become a Grand Admiral?

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire features legendary villain Thrawn at a point in his career when he’s still just an Admiral. So, when exactly did Thrawn become a Grand Admiral, according to the official Star Wars timeline?

When Thrawn Became a Grand Admiral in Tales of the Empire

Thrawn’s history is a little complicated, as it was completely overhauled – along with the rest of what’s now known as Star Wars Legends canon – after Disney bought Lucasfilm in 2012. However, thanks to a series of books penned by Thrawn’s creator, novelist Timothy Zahn, the blue-skinned baddie’s revised backstory is now pretty well fleshed out. These tomes confirm that Thrawn served a lengthy (and distinguished) stint in the Chiss Ascendancy’s military before joining the Empire around four or five years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. He quickly climbed the Imperial Navy’s ranks, becoming an Admiral a decade later, in 9 BBY.

Thrawn served as an Admiral for seven years. During this time, he ramped up his long-term plans for the Empire’s future, recruiting the likes of Morgan Elsbeth (as depicted in Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Episode 2, “The Path of Anger”) to his cause. Thrawn also racked up further victories, including at the Battle of Batonn in 2 BBY. Thrawn’s win at Batonn landed him the Grand Admiral rank, with Emperor Palpatine personally overseeing his promotion. So, when Star Wars Rebels Season 3 introduces Thrawn as a Grand Admiral, he’s held this rank for less than a year (as Rebels Season 3 is also set in 2 BBY).

Where Does the Grand Admiral Rank Fit in the Imperial Hierarchy?

The Imperial hierarchy is pretty complicated – even Darth Vader’s place in the pecking order dramatically changes between Revenge of the Sith and The Empire Strikes Back! Really, the only constant is the Emperor’s numero uno status. That said, the Imperial Navy’s structure is more or less set in stone. Its ranks (in descending order) shake out as follows:

Chief of the Imperial Navy Admiral of the Fleet Grand Admiral Fleet Admiral Admiral Vice Admiral Rear Admiral Commodore Captain Commander Lieutenant Commander Lieutenant (Junior and Senior) Ensign

So, at the height of the Empire’s reign, Thrawn was near the top of the Imperial food chain – but not at the top. His authority is much greater following the Empire’s downfall in Return of the Jedi, however. As one of the few surviving high-ranking officers, Thrawn’s only rivals for control of the Imperial remnant are the few remaining Moffs (or governors), such as The Mandalorian‘s Moff Gideon. Indeed, Ahsoka Season 1 establishes Thrawn as the one true “heir to the Empire.”

