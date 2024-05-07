Who Is Lyn Rakish in Star Wars: Tales of the Empire?

Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for Star Wars: Tales of the Empire.

Lyn Rakish is a major player in Star Wars: Tales of the Empire‘s second half – so, who is she? And what other Star Wars media does she appear in?

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire’s Lyn Rakish, Explained

Lyn Rakish is a fallen Jedi who is now part of the Galactic Empire’s Jedi-hunting Inquisitorius outfit. After becoming an Inquisitor, she adopted the name “Fourth Sister.” Star Wars canon doesn’t offer much detail regarding Lyn’s career as a Jedi before becoming the Fourth Sister. We don’t even know what rank she held, although Tales of the Empire implies she was a fully-fledged Jedi Knight, at least. Episode 4, “Devoted,” also indicates that Rakish knew fellow Inquisitor Barriss Offee while both were still part of the Jedi Order. Other than that, Lyn Rakish’s pre-Inquisitorius history remains a mystery. Fortunately, her exploits as the Fourth Sister are better represented.

Notably, we know that Rakish recruited Barriss to join the Inquisitorius program on the Grand Inquisitor’s behalf. Together, she and Barriss embarked on at least one mission together, tracking down a Jedi fugitive on a backwater planet. This mission ultimately resulted in Barriss turning her back on the Inquisitorius, after Rakish slaughterws (almost) an entire village and nearly killed their Jedi target. Around a decade later, Lyn Rakish took part in the Inquistorius’ failed attempt to capture Obi-Wan Kenobi. Sometime after this, Rakish located Barriss Offee and fatally wounded her, however, she immediately regretted her actions and vowed to save her former ally’s life.

What Other Star Wars Media Does Lyn Rakish Appear In?

Lyn Rakish has appeared in a relatively small amount of Star Wars media, and always as her Fourth Sister persona. She made her debut in live-action limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi, where she’s a minor antagonist in Episodes 2-4. She likewise shows up for three Star Wars: Tales of the Empire episodes, graduating to the role of main villain in Episode 6, “The Way Out.” Actor Rya Kihlstedt portrayed Rakish in both instances. The Fourth Sister features in 2023 novel Inquisitor: Rise of the Red Blade, too.

It’s also worth noting that Rebel Alliance Commander Lina Graf has impersonated Lyn Rakish at least once. Graf suits up in Rakish’s Fourth Sister armor to masquerade as an Inquisitor in the Star Wars Adventures: Return to Vader’s Castle comic book miniseries. How Graf got her mitts on Rakish’s gear – and the current whereabouts of its former owner – is unclear at this stage.

