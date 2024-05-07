Tales of the Empire: Where Every Episode Fits on the Star Wars Timeline

Animated anthology series Star Wars: Tales of the Empire explores hitherto unrevealed aspects of Morgan Elsbeth and Barriss Offee’s respective histories. So, where does each Tales of the Empire episode fit on the wider Star Wars timeline?

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire’s Timeline, Explained

Placing Tales of the Empire on the Star Wars timeline is a tad tricky, given the show’s anthology nature. It doesn’t occupy one spot in the franchise’s chronology, but several. The show is also split into two halves – one focused on Morgan Elsbeth and one on Barriss Offee – that include multiple time jumps. This complicates matters, as does Tales of the Empire‘s lack of on-screen dates. Sure, contextual details peg some episodes to specific years on Star Wars‘ in-universe calendar, however, we’ll have to settle for estimated date ranges for others.

With that out of the way, here’s when each Star Wars: Tales of the Empire installment takes place:

Episode 1, “The Path of Fear” – 20 BBY

Episode 2, “The Path of Anger” – Between 9 BBY and 2 BBY

Episode 3, “The Path of Hate” – Between 5 ABY and 9 ABY

Episode 4, “Devoted” – 19 BBY

Episode 5, “Realization” – Between 19-18 BBY

Episode 6, “The Way Out” – Between 9 BBY and 0 BBY/0 ABY

Every Tales of the Empire Episode’s Position On the Star Wars Timeline

That’s Tales of the Empire‘s internal chronology sorted – what about its position on the overarching Star Wars timeline? Each episode slots into a galaxy far, far away’s wider history as follows:

25,000 BBY – Dawn of the Jedi

500-100 BBY – The High Republic

232 BBY – Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

132 BBY – The Acolyte

32 BBY – Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

23 BBY – Andor Season 1 (flashbacks)

22 BBY – Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

22-19 BBY – Star Wars: The Clone Wars Seasons 1-7

20 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Episode 1

19 BBY – Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

19 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Episode 4

19-18 BBY – Star Wars: The Bad Batch Seasons 1-3

Between 19-18 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Episode 5

14 BBY – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

13-10 BBY – Solo: A Star Wars Story

9 BBY – Obi-Wan Kenobi

9 BBY – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Between 9 BBY and 2 BBY – Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Episode 2

Between 9 BBY and 0 BBY/0 ABY – Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Episode 6

5-0 BBY – Star Wars Rebels Seasons 1-5

5-0 BBY – Andor Seasons 1-2 (main narrative)

0 BBY – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

0 BBY/0 ABY – Star Wars: A New Hope

3 ABY – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

4 ABY – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Between 5 ABY and 9 ABY – Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Episode 3

9 ABY – The Mandalorian Seasons 1-2

9-11 ABY – The Book of Boba Fett

11 ABY – The Mandalorian Season 3

11 ABY – Ahsoka Season 1

34-35 ABY – Star Wars Resistance

34 ABY – Star Wars: The Force Awakens

34 ABY – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

35 ABY – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

50 ABY – New Jedi Order

All six episodes of Star Wars: Tales of the Empire are currently streaming on Disney+.

