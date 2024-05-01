When Is Andor Set on the Star Wars Timeline?

Disney+ series Andor fills in some major gaps in Star Wars canon – so, when is it set on the franchise’s overarching timeline?

Andor’s Place in the Star Wars Timeline, Explained

Andor primarily takes place between 5 BBY and 0 BBY, according to the Star Wars universe’s internal dating system. As “BBY” stands for “Before the Battle of Yavin,” Andor‘s main narrative kicks off five years prior to the original Star Wars movie, 1977’s A New Hope. And given 2016 spinoff Rogue One: A Star Wars Story leads directly into A New Hope, Andor Season 1’s first episode, “Kassa,” is likewise set half a decade before that flick too. That said, several Season 1 installments also include flashbacks to Cassian Andor’s childhood 18 years earlier. This material is set around 23 BBY, between 1999’s Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and 2002’s Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.

It’s worth noting that Andor Season 1 wraps up in 5 BBY, leaving Season 2 to cover the remaining four years leading up to Rogue One. Showrunner Tony Gilroy addressed this in a June 2023 Deadline interview, confirming that Andor‘s final 12-episode run will employ multiple time jumps. “When we come back [in Season 2], it’ll be literally like a Friday, Saturday, and Sunday,” Gilroy explained. “And then, we’ll jump a year, and then it’ll be, like, four or five days, and then we’ll jump a year, and then there’ll be another four or five days, and then we jump a year, and be another four or five days. Our last block is the last three days before Rogue One. So, the last shot will be walking into Rogue One.”

How Andor Fits With Other Star Wars Movies and Shows

Still unsure of Andor‘s place within a galaxy far, far away’s wider tapestry? Here’s how the show fits within the existing chronology of Star Wars movies and TV shows:

25,000 BBY – Dawn of the Jedi

500-100 BBY – The High Republic

232 BBY – Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

132 BBY – The Acolyte

32 BBY – Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

23 BBY – Andor Season 1 (flashbacks)

22 BBY – Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

22-19 BBY – Star Wars: The Clone Wars Seasons 1-7

19 BBY – Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

19-18 BBY – Star Wars: The Bad Batch Seasons 1-3

14 BBY – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

13-10 BBY – Solo: A Star Wars Story

9 BBY – Obi-Wan Kenobi

9 BBY – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

5-0 BBY – Star Wars Rebels Seasons 1-5

5-0 BBY – Andor Seasons 1-2 (main narrative)

0 BBY – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

0 BBY/0 ABY – Star Wars: A New Hope

3 ABY – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

4 ABY – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

9 ABY – The Mandalorian Seasons 1-2

9-11 ABY – The Book of Boba Fett

11 ABY – The Mandalorian Season 3

11 ABY – Ahsoka Season 1

34-35 ABY – Star Wars Resistance

34 ABY – Star Wars: The Force Awakens

34 ABY – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

35 ABY – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

50 ABY – New Jedi Order

Note that Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi and Star Wars: Tales of the Empire aren’t listed above, as their anthology nature makes placing them on the timeline difficult.

Andor Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+. Season 2 does not yet have a release date.

