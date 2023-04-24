All Cast Members in Andor Season 2

If you loved the first season of Andor, chances are you already know a second season is underway, which will lead up to the events of Star Wars: Rogue One. But aside from Diego Luna, who plays Cassian Andor, who else will appear in this second season? If you’re wondering who the cast members in Andor season 2 are going to be, here’s all that we know so far.

The following actors are set to appear in the second (and final) season of Andor, with some of these roles confirmed by on-set photos or by the actors themselves.

Cassian Andor – Diego Luna

Mon Mothma – Genevieve O’Reilly

Saw Gerrera – Forest Whitaker

Luthen Rael – Stellan Skarsgård

Dedra Meero – Denise Gough

Syril Karn – Kyle Soller

Bix Caleen – Adria Arjona

Several of Rogue One’s characters may also put in an appearance. At the very least, we’d expect season 2 to reveal how Andor acquired K2SO (voiced by Alan Tudyk). Speaking of droids, there’s a good chance that B2EMO, the Andor family droid, will turn up, voiced by Dave Chapman.

Whether the characters survive is another thing altogether. We know that Mon Mothma and Saw Gerrera won’t expire during the series. Whitaker has voiced Gerrera in other Star Wars media, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Given that Andor is a darker take on the franchise, there’s bound to be a death or three.

You can expect more cast members to be confirmed in the lead-up to the show’s August 2024 release date. For now, though, those listed above are all the Andor season 2 cast members that we know about.