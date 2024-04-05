Star Wars surprised the galaxy by releasing the trailer for Tales of the Empire, a new anthology series that will focus on evildoers. The most surprising reveal in the trailer is Barriss Offee, a former Jedi. So, why is Barriss Offee in jail in Star Wars: Tales of the Empire?

Why Is Barriss Offee in Jail in Star Wars: Tales of the Empire?

Offee’s on-screen Star Wars journey begins in Attack of the Clones, where she, alongside her Master, Luminara Unduli, fights on Geonosis. However, the Clone Wars prove a difficult time for Offee, who suffers mentally and decides to step away from fighting. She returns to combat for the Second Battle of Geonosis and meets Ahsoka Tano, and the two grow close as they fight side by side.

Things are looking up for Offee as time goes on, with her participating in several vital missions. However, things take a dark turn after she’s promoted to Jedi Knight and learns more about what the Jedi are doing around the galaxy. Offee doesn’t like what the Jedi have become and plots to attack the temple. After staging a bombing with the help of Letta Turmond, whom Offee later kills, the Jedi Knight makes sure that Ahsoka is framed for everything.

Ahsoka is expelled from the Order, but her Master, Anakin Skywalker, won’t let it go and uncovers Offee’s plot. Offee doesn’t regret her actions, believing the Jedi are becoming like the Sith, and she’s imprisoned for her crimes. And that’s where the Inquisitors will find her.

With the Grand Inquisitor being one of the Jedi Temple Guards during Offee’s trial, he knows what she’s capable of. But It’ll just be up to Darth Vader to decide if the person responsible for him losing one of his closest friends during a crucial time in his life is worth the effort.

And that’s why Barriss Offee is in jail in Star Wars: Tales of the Empire.

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire premieres May 4 on Disney+.

