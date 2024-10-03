The Rings of Power: Is the Origin of the Stranger’s Name the Same in the Books?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 8.

After two seasons of keeping fans guessing, The Rings of Power has finally confirmed the Stranger’s identity. But is The Rings of Power‘s origin story for the Stranger’s name the same as in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings books?

What Is the Origin of the Stranger’s Name in The Rings of Power Season 2?

The Stranger scores his name late in The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 8. As he bids farewell to the Stoors, the halflings refer to him affectionately as “Grand-Elf.” Nori then explains to the slightly perplexed Stranger that the Stoors have never encountered an Elf before, and immediately jumped to the erroneous conclusion that he’s part of that race. And can you blame them? Not only is the Stranger a tallish guy, but he has magical powers – something most commonly associated with the ethereal Elves. He also saved the Stoors’ lives, which explains the “Grand” bit.

The obvious implication here is that Grand-Elf will eventually morph into a more familiar name: Gandalf. Indeed, the Stranger himself says as much, during one last catch-up with Tom Bombadil. Musing over everything that’s transpired, the Stranger divines that the peoples of Middle-earth will one day call him Gandalf. How exactly he reaches this conclusion remains unclear. Presumably, it’s a sign (like the Stranger’s newly acquired staff) that he’s coming more fully into his cosmic knowledge and abilities. Regardless, there’s no longer any doubt which Wizard he is!

Does Gandalf’s Name Have the Same Origin in the Books?

Yes and no. Yes, in the sense that Tolkien also indicated Gandalf’s name is the result of folks mistaking him for an Elf. No, in that showrunners J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay made up the “Grand-Elf” bit for the show. In the books, “Gandalf” translates as “Wand-Elf” – a rather literal reference to the Wizard‘s supposedly Elven heritage and his use of a staff (or wand). Tolkien never goes into detail about who first came up with the moniker, so The Rings of Power isn’t outright wrong in attributing it to the Stoors. Certainly, it wasn’t the Elves or the Dwarves, who each had their own names for him.

That said, the in-universe entomology of “Gandalf” strongly suggests the Stoors aren’t behind it. The name is rooted in a dialect once used by Men in the North; while it’s not impossible that Stoorish at the time incorporated aspects of this language – or that the Stoors were multilingual – this seems like a stretch. And even if the Stoors did give the Stranger his name in the books, it wasn’t in Rhûn. Gandalf makes it very clear in The Two Towers that he’s never visited Middle-earth’s eastern regions!

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video.

